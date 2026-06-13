A post on r/AmItheAsshole has sparked discussion after a Reddit user questioned whether they were wrong for leaving a party when a vegan lasagna was served.

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According to the poster, they attended a gathering where the host served a vegan lasagna as the main meal. However, the situation led to tension after the user decided to leave rather than stay and eat the dish.

“I was invited to a friend’s dinner party. Beforehand, she told everyone she was making vegan lasagna. I’m not vegan, but I like plenty of vegetarian and vegan foods, so I figured I’d give it a try,” they wrote. “When dinner was served, I was surprised to find that it wasn’t really lasagna at all. There were no noodles, no cheese, and no sauce. It was basically layers of vegetables stacked together. The ‘pasta’ layers were lettuce leaves with slices of tomato and other raw vegetables in between.”

Though they ate what they were served, it wasn’t enough to ward off hunger. Instead, they went with a few other partygoers to grab pizza afterward. Although no one involved posted on social media about their post-party dinner, word got back to the host.

“She later called me and said it was rude and insulting that we went for food after she spent time preparing dinner for everyone. I told her I appreciated the effort she put in, but I was very hungry and didn’t want to ask for something else to eat in front of other guests. She says the fact that multiple people left and went out to eat made her feel humiliated and like everyone was making fun of her cooking,” the original poster wrote.

Reddit Users Divided Over the Vegan Dinner Situation

The poster asked whether they were wrong for their decision to leave the party. Commenters weighed in on the situation, with several, including both vegan and non-vegan users, supporting the poster.

One commenter wrote, “I'm not vegan at all, was once invited to a vegan friends house because he wanted to expose people to more vegan options. Great food, nobody left hungry. It's not the vegan, it's knowing how much to serve. Id rather have leftovers for days than hungry guests.”

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Another commenter wrote, “NTA. I’m vegan and you can still make a banging lasagne with you know, actual pasta. She just served you a nice layered salad lol.” Someone responded to their comment, “Or at the very least a decent substitute like zucchini noodles or freaking eggplant. Actually, she should have just done a vegan eggplant parm. Using lettuce for noodles is bananas.”

The responses largely supported the poster, with many commenters saying they were not at fault.

The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/AmITheAsshole. The poster's identity and the exact date of the incident have not been confirmed.