A thread on r/AskReddit has sparked discussion after a user asked Americans what they can get for free in the United States.

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The question, “Dear Americans, what can you get for FREE in the USA? [Serious],” prompted hundreds of responses. Commenters pointed to a range of free resources, from public libraries and museums to parks and outdoor recreation programs.

A commenter wrote, "That there are still libraries in most places in the country". Another replied, "That it was an underrated resource that more people need to use. Libraries do not only offer books for rent, but also computers to use, and sometimes, activities like 3D printers."

One Redditor wrote, “Not just for the books, but as a public space available to everyone. You can use the bathroom there, take a break from bad weather outside, and so on.”

Another wrote about all of the other items their library offers. “It sure is. Besides all the standard stuff, mine has garden seeds, tools, musical instruments, cookware and free passes to things like museums.”

Museums were mentioned by another commenter. “Some museums are free, including the amazing Smithsonian. Many libraries will also give you free passes to museums, zoos, and similar,” they wrote. “The Smithsonian museums are legitimately some of the highest quality museums in the country and they're 100% free,” replied another user. Someone else shared they lived in the Washington DC area and had no idea museums charged an entry fee in other areas because they are free throughout the city.

Redditors Also Highlighted Free Outdoor Activities

Outdoor recreation was another common theme.

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byu/sammy_waslow from discussion

inAskReddit

“United States has TONS of parks too. Not just big national parks (though they are amazing) but states have major parks, counties and cities of any significant size will often have their own parks and recreation office. From places to camp to stuff like outdoor sports (skate parks, basketball/tennis courts, roller hockey rinks, etc) and charcoal grills for parties or family gatherings. Tons of places you can go fishing at on public land. Biking, running and hiking trails. Public beaches. Lakes and rivers for water activities. So much outdoor stuff you can do for free.” someone wrote.

Under their comment, someone wrote, “You may even be able to do things like free kayaking tours or guided nature hikes through your local parks department. They aren't always well advertised, but if things like that are offered it should be somewhere on the local government website.”

While it may appear like everything is expensive in America, there are still many free resources available.

The responses cited above were shared by Reddit users in an r/AskReddit discussion. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by individual commenters.