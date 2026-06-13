A woman on Reddit is upset with her father for blowing through $50,000 in just three months. Meanwhile, she says she's a “struggling college student” living with roommates. The situation became more complicated.

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Shared to the Reddit thread r/GirlDinnerDiaries by u/ClubUpper352, the woman begins by saying, “Ok y’all I think I just need to throw this story out into the ether so it can stop festering in my head.” She also adds the disclaimer that she's an adult and has tried to be “as self-sufficient as possible.”

Why the Missing $50,000 Became a Point of Frustration

But given her current situation, and the fact that her father frivolously spent the $50,000 she had hoped he would save, she turned to Reddit to share her frustrations.

The original poster then gives some backstory about her father, which sheds more light on their relationship. She explains that he left her and her grandparents a few years ago to go live with his girlfriend and her three adult children. While “he remains in contact with me and gushes about how much he loves me and wants to help me in any way he can,” she says he doesn't really follow through and instead prioritizes his girlfriend and her “kids.”

And while she acknowledges she's an adult and shouldn't be bothered by it, she is. And here's why. About three months ago, her dad got really lucky during a visit to the casino and struck gold, winning $50,000 after taxes. But since she says he “doesn't make much money” and “lives paycheck to paycheck,” she had hoped he would save it, especially since he reportedly has no retirement plan and not even a savings account.

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According to the poster, three months after the big win, she says her father had spent every penny.

“It's gone. All of it. Within 3 months the $50,000 + whatever his monthly income is has been spent and he's back to being broke,” she wrote. She added that she was “in complete disbelief because that type of money could be life changing if handled properly.”

While she says she generally respects his privacy, this time she had to do some digging. Since she's an authorized user on one of his accounts, she says she was able to see exactly where the money went. And it wasn't toward covering his girlfriend's mortgage payments like he had told her. “It was mostly blown on clothes/shoes and eating out with his gf and adult kids 3 times a day. I’m talking $300 on food alone per day on average.”

The poster said she was shocked by what she found and wrote that she even cried over it. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.