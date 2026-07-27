A viral video on X shows a man confronting a woman he claims was falsely portraying herself as homeless while panhandling with a child. A video on X is sparking debate after a man called out a foreign woman for allegedly pretending to be homeless with her child, claiming he had previously seen her shopping at Whole Foods.

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The creator of the video also alluded to the fact that she was married, which led many to wonder if her husband would condone the scam she was running. Additionally, questions are also being raised on why her child was fast asleep in a stroller in broad daylight. Some commenters speculated about why the child appeared to be asleep, though no evidence supporting those claims was presented.

Foreigner in Washington DC is seen pretending to be homeless scamming Americans for money



An American recognizes this woman from shopping at Whole Foods and calls her out to her face



Also the stroller her child is in costs $600, confirmed by a mother who has the same stroller… pic.twitter.com/5LnwfrfXCx — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 26, 2026

The video, which was re-shared by @WallStreetApes, began with the original creator of the video filming a woman on the floor next to a child in a stroller holding a cardboard sign which read, "Help For Rent and Food Have 2 Kids."

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Apparently, the man recognized her and said to her directly, "Your husband sent you out here on a Sunday? I see you at the Whole Foods downtown all the time and you out here on a Sunday with your child? Wow!" The woman did not defend herself or engage in conversation with the man, but instead looked away and did not respond.

The man's claim about seeing her shopping at Whole Foods is important because, according to Investopedia, the company is known for selling "the highest Quality Natural and Organic Food" with prices notably higher on average than other grocery stores. Basically, if she could afford to shop at Whole Foods, she can't be that destitute.

Commenters Speculate About the Video

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However, besides the homeless scam she was allegedly running, @WallStreetApes called out something more sinister that could be in the video. He said that there is a repeated an unverified claim circulating online that some people allegedly sedate children while panhandling. No evidence related to the woman in the video was presented.

He read some of the comments that confirmed these suspicions. He then read the comment of another individual who pointed out that the stroller the woman's child was in costs $600.00. The commenter alleged that they're certain of the price of the stroller because they bought the exact same one for their daughter.

If the man who said he's seen the woman shopping at Whole Foods and the woman who noticed her $600 stroller are correct, then this woman is probably not homeless.

This X user wrote, "Not saying this is the case, but sometimes, people who go begging with a sleeping child next to them, have drugged that child to sleep all day. The child is just a prop to induce sympathy and make them more money."

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Someone else wrote, "Wow, surprising to see that this scam is Nationwide. This scam is huge in the county I live in. They always have the same sign, they use their children as props. There's dozens of them all over the county and people still give them money."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations made by the man in the video or the claims circulating in the comments on X.