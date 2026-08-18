A teen confronted an elderly Kroger worker when she tried to stop him from allegedly shoplifting in a video circulating online. The video, originally posted to TikTok, shows the man with a cart full of food. He is confronted by a Kroger employee, then two other customers.

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As the situation escalates, the man can be heard repeatedly screaming "Bro, move!" At one point, as a customer appears to block his exit with the cart, he screams at the customer, "You gonna feed my family?" At one point, he takes off his shirt and throws it.

While everything is happening, other customers and employees of the store gather around and watch. However, none of them step in, and the video cuts off before the video shows how the confrontation ended.

Diverse scholar threatens an elderly female @kroger worker when she tries to stop his shoplifting ?



“Bro watch out, you gonna feed my family??”



Get a job and feed your family, scumbag. pic.twitter.com/AjoiPH2JGs — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) August 17, 2026

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Viewers Debate Whether Anyone Should Have Intervened

The video prompted some viewers to criticize the response from employees and other customers. However, retailers often have policies discouraging employees from physically intervening in suspected thefts.

"One loud mouth is able to get it's way bc ppl too afraid to stand up to it. 1 of him, many employees. Stop letting them leave with the carts just bc they act crazy," one X user wrote.

"Um can ALL THE MEN block the door? Any men in the store?" another asked, referring back to those standing by and watching.

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"Nope. He acts that way to scare them off and it works," another commenter wrote, which makes the most sense with how everything in the video played out.

One user argued that the reason men don't intervene is that they are "afraid of getting sued into oblivion by a political system that rewards this type of behavior with a big payday. Unless they personally are being threatened, they ignore it."

While the risk of getting sued is a big likelihood, it is also simply that you cannot assault somebody who is not actively a threat. The footage does not establish why other customers chose not to intervene.

The comments reflected differing views about whether concerns over legal liability discourage bystanders from intervening. It is unfortunate that people have to resort to shoplifting to feed their families, but that does not necessarily mean that they should be physically punished like some are suggesting.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged shoplifting incident. The video does not establish what happened before the confrontation or how the situation was resolved after the footage ended.