A woman's video has sparked discussion online after she shared how much she earned on her first paycheck after working overtime at McDonald's. The employee explained that while working at a fast food restaurant may not be everyone's dream job, it provides a paycheck that can make all the difference in today's economy. She then showed viewers exactly how much she was compensated for the extra hours.

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Woman shows her first check after working 82 hours at McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/n3GV5kEUPm — Loud Outside (@LoudOutside) July 26, 2026

First McDonald's Paycheck After 82 Hours of Work Draws Reactions Online

The video starts with the woman saying, “I just worked 82 hours and I got paid. It’s my first check. Let’s see what’s going on.” You can tell by the expressions she’s making and the uncertainty in her voice that she may have been expecting the worst. She opens the paycheck without revealing how much she expects to receive.

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She continues with a smile on her face. “Okay! It’s not as low as I thought it was.” She begins laughing. It could be from stress, or irritation that it should be a higher amount for the work she put in. “I’m not feeling okay,” she says through laughter. She shows her phone to the camera revealing the amount of the paycheck.

She was paid $1,128 for 82 hours of work. The video does not specify the employee's hourly wage or whether the 82 hours were worked over one or more pay periods.

The video drew reactions on X, with people weighing in on her paycheck. The caption of the video reads, “Woman shows her first check after working 82 hours at McDonald’s.” Some comments were supportive. “That is hell of a job 82 hours a week for $1128. 11 hours a day dam so stress[ful],” one person wrote. Another added, “Oh nah.. this makes me sad. I thought McDonalds paid like 26-24 an hr?”

Some users thought it was possible she didn’t work as many hours as she claimed. “Something wrong and she got on a managers uniform . I make that at 60 hours at McDonalds as a crew member.” Another commenter wrote, “So she makes $15 an hour as a manger at McDonalds? The crew members in my city get $17 alone.”

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Others shared kind words of encouragement. “Good job working for you and your fam. If you didn’t work. They’d make fun of you. When you do work. They make fun of you. You worked more hours than usual. They make fun of you. Because of where you work? They make fun of you. Smh. Keep being a stand up member of society and working for your money servicing your community, meeting your local community, paying taxes,” one X user wrote.

Another encouraged her to find a better job, “Baby get another job nobody should be working 80 hrs a week for that check.”

Opinions on the paycheck varied, with some viewers expressing sympathy while others questioned the number of hours worked. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the paycheck shown in the video beyond what the woman shared on X.