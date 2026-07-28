A video posted on X sparked debate online after an African American mother threatened to call ICE on a Mexican mother and her children at a Back to School Community Block Party in Garland, Texas.

Featured Video

The confrontation began while waiting in line at the event while their children stood nearby. The back and forth continued for over two minutes as neither parent appeared willing to end the argument.

Woman threatens to call ICE on Hispanic mother & kids—at back to school event.



"I can and will call ICE!" she yells.

"You're the Mexican in my country illegal!"



Woman filming explains:

"She said we just come to her country to get free stuff... mind you she's in the same line."… pic.twitter.com/jfNnyyLVUr — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) July 27, 2026

The video was shared by X user @LongTimeHistory, and from the moment the creator began recording, the women were engaged in a heated argument. The post on X said that the mothers and their children were attending an annual Back to School Community Block Party in Garland, Texas. The event was hosted by local police school resource officers with the aimed at connecting with families before the start of the new school year.

Advertisement

So, what was meant to be an occasion for connection turned into a moment of division. The African American mother accused one of the other Mexican women on the line of bad-mouthing her in Spanish. While the Mexican mother said that the woman was talking to her, and the conversation was not about the African American woman.

Then the Mexican woman said, "She's talking about she's gonna call ICE on those Mexicans." To that, the African American mother replied, "I can and will."

The Mexican lady replied, "Go ahead." After some more back and forth between the two, she reminded her, "I'm from here. And I am Mexican too, but I'm Mexican-American for your information." The African-American mother apparently had nothing left to say after that statement.

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, "So sad that anyone today finds it appropriate to harass people who look different from them. This country is better than that…..I would suggest the woman saying she can call ICE take a look in the mirror and remember the struggles her race had not so long ago."

This was one of the first comments under the video, "Trump's America. He divided everyone, and made hate, intolerance and racism acceptable."

Then they proceeded to go back and forth like two school girls on the playground, "Well stop talking to me," then the other one responded, "No, you stop talking to me!" The video shows the child standing beside her mother during the argument.

Was a Back to School Kids' Event the Best Place to Threaten to Call ICE on Someone?

Advertisement

After a few brief moments of silence, the African-American mother still had some choice words for the Mexican lady. Ready to put the situation behind her, the Mexican woman said, "Can you stop already?" That was obviously a rhetorical question, because the other woman continued harassing her.

Then, the Mexican mother said, "We're at a kids' event. Quit! Be quiet already." The African-American woman fired back, "No, you be quiet!" But it became obvious to everyone that her incessant bickering was making everyone around her uncomfortable. She eventually turned her back to her to signify that she no longer wanted to engage her.

When she realized that the creator of the video was still recording, the African-American woman took the phone out of her daughter's hand and said that it was illegal for her to record the incident. But the Mexican woman reminded her, "It's not illegal. No it's not, 'cause you're in a public place.

Finally, the woman who recorded the video claimed the argument started when the child from another Mexican family got out of line briefly. When that happened, the African-American mother told him that he couldn't get his spot back because he's not supposed to be in America. She said he was illegal and then threatened to call ICE on the entire family.

Advertisement

According to the Migration Policy Institute, only green-card holders who have been convicted of certain crimes, including driving under the influence, firearm or drug possession, theft, and other violent crimes can be deported by ICE.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video beyond what appears in the publicly shared footage.