A video on X is catching the attention of many people on the platform as it shows a woman vandalizing a store she recently purchased a discounted phone from. The cashier appeared frightened as the woman broke the window of the entrance door and reached through the opening to enter the store.

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She could be heard cussing and demanding that the cashier give her something back while throwing an object at her. It's unclear what prompted the reaction, but the confrontation appeared to involve a phone that had been sold to her. Some commenters speculated that the phone may have been defective.

WILD: Unhinged woman in Kansas City returns to a store after buying a discounted phone to replace her broken one. She smashes the front glass door, storms inside, knocks equipment off the counters, and breaks it while yelling at the staff. pic.twitter.com/mgC0ALkpMY — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 18, 2026

The video shows the customer approaching the store and entering through the damaged door. Although the video doesn't record her breaking the front door window, the fact that she reached through the broken window to unlock the door and enter the store.

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Pieces of glass can be seen jutting out from the frame which held the slab of glass, and she was careful not to cut herself as she reached through the frame to let herself in. A woman can be heard in a foreign accent saying, "Arna, check the cameras." It appeared that they deemed this woman as a security risk and wanted to ensure that the incident was being recorded.

One X user wrote, "Store employees need to start fighting back." However, while there is no excuse for the customer's behavior, something obviously triggered her. The post on X read that the woman returned to the store in a rage after buying a discounted phone to replace her broken phone. The video does not show what prompted her reaction.

One individual who experienced a similar situation wrote, "I've had to deal with a few of those crooked cell phone shops. I kinda felt the same way."

Was the Woman Demanding a Refund for Her Discounted Phone?

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Once the woman entered the store, she stormed directly toward the cashier counter where the video was being recorded from. She immediately began yelling at the staff, demanding "give me my f****** s***!"

As she neared the counter, she threatened to tear the store apart while throwing an object, supposedly the discounted phone, at the staff. Then she yelled, "Now gimme my sh**!" The moment she threw the object, one of the female staff screamed in terror. When no one responded to her demands, she began damaging the store equipment.

Her attitude was definitely combative and very dangerous. One of the X users even commented, "Man, it sounds like that lady had some screws loose."

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Many of the commenters seem to be pointing out the fact that the aggressor in the video was African American, which is why her behavior was not surprising. But if the store owners have a habit of selling defective products, not everyone will react to that revelation in the same way.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or determine what prompted the woman's confrontation with the store employees.