‘Women Always Love to Flip the Conversation’: A Viral Post About a Marital Fight Is Sparking Debate

A Reddit post describing a married couple who are constantly arguing about the arguments themselves has received 2,000 upvotes from commenters who are wondering if the relationship is ready for children. The post, shared on r/TwoXChromosomes by u/CornCob_22, describes a 26-year-old woman who feels that she and her 28-year-old husband are "circling the drain of divorce."

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She explains that disagreements that start off as normal discussions about philosophy or family plans often turn into arguments over who is right.

The Redditor said that during disagreements, her husband frequently presses that she is wrong and, using what she called a raised voice and "abrasive/demeaning" language, he reportedly uses phrases such as "just stop and actually think about it" in their arguments.

The most recent disagreement was about their plans for having children. She said that the couple had talked about trying to conceive in either November or December and that she thought her husband should stop drinking and using nicotine before that. However, her husband said that they had never actually agreed on those dates. To that, the wife realized that she might have assumed, so she apologized for her words.

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Yet he insisted that he was correct. When she said that they had a misunderstanding, he took offense at this and said they were just 'on different wavelengths.' The situation got worse when the woman said that his tone had hurt her. Her husband said that she was "too emotional" and that women "always love to flip the conversation back on the man to make them feel bad after they were right."

This comment became the main focus of the debate on Reddit. A comment noted that the "can never be wrong" attitude combined with the "women always" was bad for "a healthy marriage or (...) parenthood". Another advised the poster to think about whether this was the kind of person she wanted to be a role model for her future child.

A commenter also said that people, including OP, should read Lundy Bancroft’s book Why Does He Do That? Some described the husband’s behavior as gaslighting or controlling, but these were not proven facts about the relationship. Others, meanwhile, focused on the couple’s intention to have children. One of the comments directly asked, "Do you really want a baby with this man?" Another commenter said the couple should sort out their relationship problems before having a child.

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byu/CornCob_22 from discussion

inTwoXChromosomes

The way couples deal with disagreements can be just as important as the disagreements themselves, according to the Gottman Institute. They say frequent arguments, yelling, and personal criticism are linked to greater relationship problems, whereas listening to a partner's point of view and recognizing their feelings are healthier. They also advise couples to get professional help if they keep having the same arguments.

Plus, the reproductive health concern in the Reddit post is also supported by medical advice. According to the CDC, paternal smoking and alcohol consumption can affect fertility; tobacco is linked to a lower sperm count, reduced motility, and decreased fertilizing ability. Heavy drinking has also been connected with changes in semen quality. ACOG likewise recommends that the use of other harmful substances should be addressed as part of preconception care.

The Redditor said she remains exhausted by the cycle: he becomes upset about what she says, and she becomes upset by how he says it, until the original issue gets lost entirely.