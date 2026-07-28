A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show a security guard repeatedly striking a man accused of shoplifting. The clip quickly drew mixed reactions from viewers, with some defending the guard's actions while others argued he used excessive force.

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The video, which has been widely reshared on X, appears to show the confrontation unfolding inside a store after the man was accused of stealing merchandise. While the circumstances leading up to the altercation are unclear, the footage prompted widespread discussion about how security guards should respond to suspected shoplifters.

?? En algunos negocios de Reino Unido, se les prendió el foco, y encontraron la solución a los robos de africanos, contratando a otros africanos para que los muelan a golpes e impidan que roben, así no los acusan de racismo. Regresaron al siglo XIX pic.twitter.com/4WDeNfObbX — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) July 26, 2026

The video starts with the security guard and the man standing in an aisle of the store. The man appears to be holding a basket of merchandise, butit's unclear what items were allegedly taken. There is a lot of context missing, as it’s clear the person recording started when things were heating up between the security guard and alleged shoplifter. The video does not show how this altercation started.

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The Security Guard May Have Crossed A Line

The security guard lunges at the man, who then swings at him. The guard was ready to fight back. He pushed and kicked the man, which made him fall to the ground. The man gets back on his feet only to be struck by the security guard again. He lands back on the ground in front of the door to the store.

After he falls, he sits on the floor for a few minutes. Eventually, the security guard comes back, and begins taking the items from him. The man seemed to be stuffing the goods into a bag. The guard is about to go through and inspect the items he was attempting to steal. Eventually, the altercation ends, and the video leaves us with the alleged shoplifter getting up. The footage does not reveal whether police were called. The security guard walks away before the man does.

It looks like the items he was trying to steal were detergents and other laundry products. The video appears to show laundry detergent and other household products among the items. However, the footage does not explain why the man allegedly attempted to take them.

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Of course, there’s always a chance that he could afford the items but didn’t want to pay for them. However, there is no context to the video, so the footage leaves several questions unanswered what was truly unfolding between the man and the security guard.

The video was posted to X, which drew mixed reactions. Commenters were divided by the content of someone stealing from a store. While they were upset by the action, there wasn’t any support for the security guard. It was hard to tell how people truly felt about this video, but it started a conversation on X.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is based solely on video shared on X.