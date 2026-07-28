McDonald’s Worker Appears to Spit on Burger in Viral Video

A viral video reshared from TikTok to X appears to show a McDonald's worker "accidentally" spitting on a burger that the video's caption claims belonged to an ICE agent. Everything is caught in detail, so there is no denying what is happening in the video. The user said that because of this, they got fired from McDonald's.

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The footage runs for about nine seconds. It was posted originally on TikTok by a different user, presumably the user who did the act in the first place before getting fired. The user who then reshared the video on X and wrote, "Any party or religion that says they’re for love and peace. I will never believe it. 'Accidentally' also the caption says absolutely nothing. Disgusting human."

Any party or religion that says they’re for love and peace. I will never believe it. “Accidentally” also the caption says absolutely nothing. Disgusting human. pic.twitter.com/1ESmXnTquy — Luka (@LukaLev) July 28, 2026

Many people in the comments agreed with them, calling out this user for their actions. Difference in viewpoints or not, spitting on someone's food should not be celebrated. Some commenters argued the worker should face criminal charges. Recording and posting it is not the smartest way to do something like this.

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One user wrote, "McDonalds already knows it, but these sorts of videos will stop people cold from eating from there. Expect to see one chain start the ball rolling of holding malicious employees to account for the future reputational damage done to the corporation. Amounts in the millions," they said.

Even if one person does it, as soon as it is recorded and shown to the world everybody feels as if they are at risk. "This is a bell that cannot be unrung without substantive public-facing punitive measures like I outlined above," the user added.

Some Commenters Say Worker Should Face Charges

Some commenters argued the worker should face legal consequences for the alleged conduct. One commenter on X wrote, "He should have gone to jail." Another said, "McDonalds should get sued." A different user added, "This kid should also be charged with assault." While many commenters called for criminal charges or a lawsuit, there has been no public indication that either has happened.

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There has been no public update since the video was shared, so it's unclear what happened after the employee reportedly lost their job. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, including that the burger was intended for an ICE agent or that the employee was fired. The clip provides limited context about what occurred before or after the incident.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, including that the burger was intended for an ICE agent or that the worker was fired. The clip provides limited context about what occurred before or after the incident.