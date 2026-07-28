A woman is facing criticism after a viral video showed her ordering a high-rise window cleaner off her balcony while he was working. Because of that, associations often contract people to do this sort of work so residents can enjoy the view from their balconies, streak- and spot-free.

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But one woman who lives in a high-rise building apparently didn’t like that after she told a man who was scaling the building and had entered her balcony to clean the windows that she didn’t want the service.

In a now-viral clip, which appears to have been filmed by the woman but has since been reshared by X user @Suzierizzo1, the woman notices the man on her balcony wearing the gear someone who scales a building would normally wear while cleaning her windows. Instead of greeting him or thanking him for his work, she demands he leave.

A woman who is likely a racist didn’t like that a Hispanic man was washing her windows in her high rise apartment so she walked out & told him to “F’ing leave”. The man tried to explain he was just there to clean them & she said no so he put her chairs back apologized & left.? pic.twitter.com/43CmtYf18e — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 27, 2026

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Woman Tells Man Cleaning Her High-Rise Building Windows to Leave Her Balcony

In the clip, the man is already detached from his specialized rope, which can be seen hanging down in the background, and appears to be several stories above the ground.

After seeing the man, she opens her sliding door and says, “I’m gonna politely ask you to leave my porch.” But a second later, she tells him, “Leave my fucking porch right now, please.”

The man, who appears to speak limited English, tells her he only needs about five more minutes to finish cleaning the windows. The woman can be heard getting angrier, now telling him, “No! Leave right f--king now.”

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After reading the room and seeing her level of anger, the man complies and begins moving her chairs back into the position they were in while also politely telling her, “Sorry.”

I'm surprised she didn't try to push him off the balcony. — Eric Ellenburg (@EllenburgEric) July 28, 2026

He then goes on to gather his items, and while the clip cuts there, he likely has to attach himself back onto the rope so he can safely move on to another unit.

While the woman sounded confident in telling the man she didn’t want him there, people in the comments quickly criticized her because they felt he was just doing his job. One person wrote, “I’m surprised she didn’t try to push him off the balcony.” Another called the woman’s behavior “unbelievable” and said she’ll be the same person complaining about things being dirty.

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Someone else called attention to her saying she was “politely” going to ask him to leave but then immediately using an expletive.

Overall, people were pretty disgusted by what they saw, with one person adding, “Oooh! I can’t stand people like her!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what happened before or after the video was recorded. The clip shared on X shows only a portion of the encounter.