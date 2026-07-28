The internet is having a hard time digesting a video captioned “these new YN’s different” that shows two very young boys approaching a man’s car and confronting him over allegedly wearing Meta glasses and recording them.

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The clip was reshared by X user @ImMeme0, who claims the man was sitting in his car “minding his own business” when he “was approached by two young boys who started harassing him simply for wearing Meta glasses and one of them even tried to pick a fight.”

The X user further claimed, “These young boys are clearly mimicking the exact same horrible language and behavior that the adults around them routinely display.”

Man sitting in his car, minding his own business, was approached by two young boys who started harassing him simply for wearing Meta glasses and one of them even tried to pick a fight.



These young boys are clearly mimicking the exact same horrible language and behavior that the… pic.twitter.com/Q79Ey4QSnk — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 27, 2026

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Kid Threatens Man After Accusing Him of Recording

In the clip, an older kid can be seen approaching a car and speaking to the driver, who responds by telling him he’s not recording him. But the kid comes back with, “Yes you are. I see your glasses laying low, bitch.”

By that time, a younger kid comes around from the back of the car and can be seen through the driver’s side mirror standing beside the rear passenger door. The older kid then tells the man in the car, “Stop recording me before I take your chain.”

The younger kid can be seen looking through the back window before coming up to the front and attempting to describe the glasses. The older kid then confirms he’s talking about “the shitty ass Meta glasses.”

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The man in the car then asks the kids, “Why y’all playing with me?” to which the older kid responds that he’s not playing. The younger kid then questions whether the glasses can actually record and attempts to poke his finger at them, prompting the man to pull away while also telling him, “No, they don’t record.”

Isn't the big one the same kid that has been posted cussing out his mother? — SandyDixson (@SandyD836) July 28, 2026

The man then tells the kids, “Stop touching me,” and the older kid appears to raise his fists as if he’s ready to fight. There’s some more back-and-forth between them before the man rolls up his window and tells the kids, “Say no more,” before slowly pulling away. The kids can be seen running beside the car, trying to keep up.

While many people in the comments were surprised by the kids’ reaction to the man allegedly wearing Meta glasses and their decision to confront him, others had a different take. One person argued the man was in the wrong for wearing them in the first place. “Anyone wearing Meta glasses should be harassed. Assholes running around recording everything in the hopes of getting something they can post,” they wrote.

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But another person called out the younger generation, Gen Alpha, saying it is “going to be the most disastrous generation ever.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims surrounding the video, which is based solely on footage circulated on X.