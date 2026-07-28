A Woman Posted About Her Sister’s Engagement to a Man She Met Online a Week Ago — Then Described His Alleged Antisemitic Comments at the Dinner Table

A post shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries by Reddit user ContributionFew3378 was from the point of view of a woman whose sister is newly engaged. Except she had met this man online just a week before, which is why commenters expressed concern about the relationship's speed and the man's alleged antisemitic and extremist views. The Daily Dot has not been able to independently verify the identities of the people involved.

Featured Video

According to the poster, her sister first met the man online; after that, he drove several hours to meet her and proposed. The poster initially said she was happy for her sister but became alarmed after the man allegedly made antisemitic and racist comments while drinking.

The Redditor also claimed the man said Adolf Hitler was right about a few things, blamed Jews for influencing history and society, and was in an all-male Discord group where members discussed military tactics. The poster said the man also made derogatory comments about gay and transgender people and dismissed her when she said that she did not want children, and said she would eventually change her mind.

With the post came the picture of her dinner: two crepes topped with berry compote are served with crispy bacon strips.

Advertisement

The Anti-Defamation League defines antisemitism as prejudice, discrimination, or hostility toward Jewish people, noting it can involve stereotypes, misinformation, scapegoating, and conspiracy theories — characterizations that apply to several of the allegations described in the post. The organization also identifies Holocaust denial and distortion as antisemitic forms of misinformation.

The poster has also said her sister was not concerned about the alleged comments and instead described the man as the “most intelligent” she ever met. She also claimed her sister had rapidly adopted new views and lifestyle choices, including wanting to become a traditional homemaker and changing her diet.

As a result, several commenters focused on the unusually short timeline. One asked, “Met him. Last. Week?” Another questioned why the poster had initially been happy about the proposal.

Advertisement

Redditors discuss the speedy engagement.

Some commenters speculated about a possible manic episode or another mental health issue because of the sudden changes and rapid engagement. However, the National Institute of Mental Health says mania can involve unusually elevated or irritable mood, racing thoughts, increased activity, decreased need for sleep, and risky behavior. Mental health professionals note that diagnosing conditions such as bipolar disorder requires clinical evaluation and cannot be determined from a social media post.

The poster said her sister had since traveled with the man to his home in another state and had been defensive when concerns were raised.