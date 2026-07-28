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Woman Accidentally Throws Away $5,000 Mortgage Envelope. Sanitation Workers Search Through Trash to Find It

12:30 PM CDT on July 28, 2026

Sanitation Workers Comb Through Tons of Trash to Find a Woman's $5000 Mortgage Envelope

Sanitation Workers Comb Through Tons of Trash to Find a Woman’s $5000 Mortgage Envelope

|Photo Credit: X/@Rainmaker1973

A group of sanitation workers in Long Island is earning praise after searching through heaps of garbage to recover a woman's envelope containing $5,000 intended for her mortgage payment. This video on X is shedding light on the character of a few of these sanitation workers in Long Island who combed through heaps of trash to find an envelope that a woman accidentally threw out with $5,000 for her mortgage.

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They eventually found the missing envelope, but the workers also declined a reward, according to the video. After they found and returned her money to her, they didn't even ask for a reward. According to the video, they refused to accept one!

The video, reshared on @Rainmaker1973, began with a view of heaps of garbage bags spread across the pavement with three New York sanitation workers in the midst of it. The creator of the video, who appears to be a sanitation worker or driver, focused the camera on one of the workers and said, "These guys helped this lady out."

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The sanitation worker approached the camera smiling and replied, "Yeah, Moms lost her mortgage money up in there, like $5,000, man. Word." The man recording the video continued, "And they found it. . . Looking through all this garbage," to which the worker replied, "Yeah!"

Workers Search Through Trash for Missing Envelope

It was clear that, despite having to endure the putrid scent of rotting food, spoiled dairy products, and decaying meat, the sanitation worker was ecstatic to have helped the woman recover her mortgage money.

The cameraman then shifted direction and put the woman into the lens, capturing her as she counted the mortgage money on the trunk of a car. She didn't say anything, but one can only imagine the relief she felt after the envelope was returned with all the money inside.

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The cameraman told her while she counted the cash, "Congratulations, lucky. All this was lost in the garbage and they found it. . . Looking through all this." He then spun the camera around to capture the piles of garbage on the ground, then said, "That's what sanitation do for you. Good guys. . . Congratulations guys!"

It seemed that he was really aiming to capture the amount of garbage the workers dug through and how hard of a task it was. And at the end of it all, they didn't demand a reward or seek recognition for their efforts. They smiled after returning the envelope. That was their reward.

The cameraman put the woman back into view and said, "One more look. All by accident, thrown away and found." Then, as he ended the video, he said, "$5,000.00 lost, now it's found."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the viral video. The clip documents the workers searching through trash and returning an envelope that the person recording says contained $5,000.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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