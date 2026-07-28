A viral video sparked accusations that a man wearing an Amazon delivery vest tried to steal a package, but many viewers defended him after taking a closer look. But many users were quick to analyze the footage themselves and come to the man’s defense.

Featured Video

In a clip shared on X by @ClownWorld, a guy can be seen approaching an apartment door with two Amazon delivery packages, who appears to be wearing an Amazon delivery vest. That doesn’t mean he works directly for Amazon, but he could, or he might be employed by a third-party courier company that also handles Amazon deliveries.

A man wearing an Amazon delivery vest delivered a package, snapped the proof-of-delivery photo, then looked around to see if any nearby doors had security cameras. He never looked behind him, where a Ring camera was recording the entire time ?? pic.twitter.com/gHkU5QSXsS — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 27, 2026

The Guy Sets Down One Package, Moves the Other Out of the Way, and Then Walks Away With It

Advertisement

In the clip, the man can be seen walking into view of a Ring camera positioned behind him on another apartment door. He sets down a smaller Amazon package and a larger one, then moves the larger package off to the side so he can snap a photo of the smaller package.

While holding his phone up, he glance around at the other doors, with some viewers suggesting he was looking for cameras. Once he’s done, he grabs the larger package and walks upstairs with it.

While many were quick to call him out for stealing the package, with some saying that he only took a photo of the smaller package before walking away with the larger one, some social media users think they have a reasonable explanation for why he did what he did, and it doesn’t involve theft.

“You got this wrong. He pulled the large box away because he realized it belonged to another tenant. He then took the photo. He was not looking for cameras but likely checking apt #s. He then takes the large box to a higher floor,” one person explained.

Advertisement

Another person added, “He had to deliver different packages to different apartments.” A third commenter shared a similar take, writing, “Immediately jump to conclusions to fit your narrative. It looks like he noticed the box was delivered to the wrong apartment. Why would he go UPSTAIRS if he’s stealing something?”

Wrong. He obviously has two packages to deliver to two different apartments. I suggest you take your post down before the delivery person sue you for defamation of character. — Martin Hughes (@MartinWHughes) July 27, 2026

While it’s unclear what his intentions were, the fact that the building has multiple apartments and stairs could explain why he had two packages with him, and only delivered one on camera. It’s possible the delivery driver brought both packages with him to that section of the complex so he wouldn’t have to walk all the way back to his vehicle to grab the other one after completing one delivery. Some commenters suggested he was also looking around at the apartment numbers rather than scoping out the scene for cameras.

Either way, most commenters seemed to side with the delivery driver, though some commenters remained skeptical, including one person who wrote, “Amazon only hires crooks and illegals.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what happened before or after the Ring camera footage. The claims discussed in the video are based solely on the viral clip and public commentary shared on X.