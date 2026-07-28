Taxpayer-Funded Youth Center in Washington Sparks Online Fury Over Its Political Messaging

A video on X shared by @WallStreetApes targets an LGBTQ+ youth organization in Olympia, Washington. The post drew debate over the organization's funding and its political messaging for young people. The video is shot by a woman outside Stonewall Youth, a nonprofit that provides programs and resources for LGBTQ+ youth.

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She describes signs and posters displayed around the organization’s Olympia location and alleges the center is promoting extremist political ideas and “weaponizing” young people.

One of the posters there features the slogan "BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER" printed in white block letters over a blue background. Another is for abortion access and reproductive rights, with text in both English and Chinese that explicitly states, "We will aid and abet abortion." The woman's characterizations of the posters as promoting extremism have not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

This is taxpayer funded mass indoctrination of our kids



A taxpayer funded nonprofit called Stonewall Youth community center has every political activist message you can think of on their building. Including abolishing the police, encouraging “riots” and to attack America



-… pic.twitter.com/IrLD9UFXxA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 27, 2026

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Stonewall Youth was founded in 1991 and describes itself as a youth-led organization serving LGBTQ+ young people, especially those 21 and younger. Its website lists drop-in programs, peer support groups, workshops, leadership opportunities and assistance with necessities including food, clothing, school supplies and gender-affirming items. The organization openly helps young people educate themselves and their peers and organize around issues affecting their communities.

Washington’s Department of Commerce announced in January 2024 that its Office of Homeless Youth had awarded $4.8 million in grants to 19 organizations for specialized services to young people. Stonewall Youth was among the 19 organizations that received funding, with a $300,000 grant for its work in Thurston County.

However, that does not establish the claim that the grant was intended to “sterilize” children or solely provide gender-affirming medical procedures.

On X, many commenters expressed strong opposition. One said, "This is the future they want for America." Another wrote, "I hope these children aren’t used in a violent revolution. Parents, please realize what you’re signing your children up for." A third cautioned, "Stop funding this."

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It’s hilarious that the people we see screaming to defund the police appear to be the least capable of defending themselves against the exact kind of evil that the police protect them from. Idiots. — ??1776WeThePeople2024?? (@1776AmPat1776) July 27, 2026

Stonewall Youth says it provides gender-affirming items such as clothing, cosmetics, wigs and binders, referrals and resources related to health care. But its public materials do not support the woman's claim that it performs medical gender-affirming procedures on minors.