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Man Shows What Life in a 90-Square-Foot NYC Apartment Looks Like—’This Is It, Gang’

6:47 PM CDT on August 17, 2026

Man Shows Off 90-Square-Foot Apartment in New York City

Man Shows Off 90-Square-Foot Apartment in New York City

|Photo Credit: X/@lalovestrump

New York City is known for being one of the more expensive places to live, and so many people rent out apartments on the smaller side just so they can call it home. They’re still expensive, but when compared to the others, it’s the only option some can afford if they want to be in the city that never sleeps. And a man is showing what that looks like in a video he shared on social media, which has since been reshared by X user @lalovestrump. And it’s pretty small.

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Man Shows Off 90-Square-Foot New York City Apartment

One might wonder what would drive a person to rent a 90-square-foot apartment in New York City aside from simply wanting to be in the city, and this man has a reason. He’s an aspiring musical theater writer, and he wants to be in the heart of the theater district. And he is, although his living quarters are a little cramped.

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In his video, which is making the rounds online, he gives a brief tour because it doesn’t take very long to survey the apartment. His 90 square feet is just enough to hold a bunk bed setup, minus the bed underneath. He uses that space for a small couch and a shelf with cubbies, which acts as his storage.

Across from that is his “kitchen,” which comes with a one-burner induction cooktop, a mini sink, and one cabinet. He also added an LED strip light to “get a little mood lighting going on.”

There’s another little space for a place to hang a few clothes and an air conditioner “that comes with a remote control.” What’s missing from the room, however, is a bathroom. He says every floor has three bathrooms, and all the apartments on that floor share them.

“This is it, gang,” he tells viewers, and then explains why he’s living in the space. Since he’s an aspiring musical theater writer, he wants to be at the center of the industry while he studies and pursues his dream career. But the arrangement also means being away from his family.

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He says his family, a wife and two kids, live in the same time zone but are a short flight away because they all couldn’t afford to come and live in New York City. “We couldn’t afford to find a place to fit our family of four. So this is a sacrifice that our whole family is making,” he explains.

But he assures viewers that his wife is supportive of him and has agreed to the living situation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the video, including the apartment's size and the family's living arrangement.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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