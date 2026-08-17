A man says he invested $500,000 in a car wash, and a video posted on X shows him giving viewers a look at how much cash the business brings in each week.

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The video starts with the man unlocking several pay stations at the car wash. He opens each one and pulls out giant wads of cash. Some were so full that he wondered how they were still accepting payments.

ABD’de oto yıkama otomatına 500 bin dolar yatırım yapan bir adam, işletmenin bir günlük kazancını gösterdi. pic.twitter.com/U2FnxwMhaH — Bulvar Medya (@Bulvarpress) August 16, 2026

The video starts with the man unlocking every door on the pay station of the car wash. There are several, which means he’s getting a payout from multiple car washes. Each time, he ends up pulling out giant wads of cash. Some were so compressed the man was wondering how it was still taking money. It should have been too full, he thought.

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The man continues his tour, dropping his cash into a giant bucket. Each pay station has a good chunk of change in it. He says throughout the video that the amount he was pulling was a good sign for the week. The bucket looks to be about half full, but at the end of the video, he doesn’t share the total.

If the man actually invested $500,000, that took serious commitment and faith in the car wash business. So far, he seems to be happy with the money he is bringing in each week.

People on X were shocked by the man’s investment and how much money he pulled out of this machine. Some thought his investment was smart, noting the amount of money each can hold and doing the math.

X Users Debate Whether the Car Wash Investment Will Pay Off

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The man was on his way to earning his investment back, one X user wrote in the comment section. “Maximum 1500 dollars to put in there. If he earns 6 thousand dollars a month, let's say 7 thousand.At the end of 6 years, he would have gotten back the money he put in,” they wrote. Another person was not so sure that was the case. “Taking into account taxes, electricity, water and sewage fees, as well as charges for visits from various regulatory inspections, even 10 years wouldn't be enough for him to recoup the costs of the car wash equipment,” they responded.

Others couldn’t understand why the machines were so popular in the first place. “People who constantly wash their cars are literally insane. Spray it occasionally in your driveway with a hose, you get a few water spots that no one sees anyway, it’s basically free. Stop spending money and time on car washes, nobody gives a shit. Even if YOU like it.. stop lol,” they wrote.

Someone made a good point; this is a rather outdated car wash system the man is running. “Most car washes are digital now, this is some fake shit lol,” one person commented. However, there could be a digital profit on the machine, and he is only showing how much he makes in cash.

Some commenters supported the investment, while others questioned whether the video showed the full picture.

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The video does not show the man's total earnings or provide documentation confirming his claimed $500,000 investment. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the investment amount or the car wash's earnings.