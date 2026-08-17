A video a man recorded in the hospital is going viral on X. His behavior at some point broke hospital protocol, so he took out his phone to catch the conversation he had with the security guards on shift. When the nurses returned to check on him, they asked if he would stop filming. Instead, he refused medical care and asked to leave the hospital entirely.

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The caption says “Hospital Refuses Black Patients!”



The audio says something else entirely.



This man is filming security and nurses, claiming they’re denying him care because of his race.



Meanwhile, he says — out loud, repeatedly:

“I refuse…I don’t wanna be seen, I refuse.”… pic.twitter.com/RDUGV7x4u3 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 16, 2026

It’s unclear what brought the man to the hospital or what happened in the first place. The video starts with hospital security intervening, telling him to follow instructions. Security claims he was filming the nurses, but he denies the allegations.

He claims he only started filming when security walked in. When the nurses returned to his hospital room, he continued capturing the moment. They asked him to stop again, saying it was hospital policy. He asks for security to leave, but the nurses say they will be staying outside the door. He’s unhappy with that answer.

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They asked him to put his phone down so they could take his vital signs, but he began refusing treatment. “I don’t want to be seen,” he said. “You want to go home?” asked one of the nurses. He replied that he did.

He asked why security was standing there while he was being treated in the hospital, and the nurse answered, “Because they work here.” She offered to have them stand outside of the door, out of his view, but he denied.

“I want to go. I don’t want to be here,” he continued. When she offers to get the doctor in to see him, he said he doesn’t want to be seen at all. He denied all treatment offers at the hospital.

Before he left, the nurses did an assessment on him to make sure he was mentally well. They asked him what year and month it was, as well as what state he was in. When he answered all of the questions correctly, she let him go.

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The Video Does Not Show What Led to the Confrontation

The video ends before the man is shown leaving the hospital. It’s unclear whether he remained at the hospital for treatment.

The video prompted debate among X users. “So this dude would rather make a video instead of being seen. Yeah, makes no sense. He thought he was going to get something juicy and didn’t. He needs to go home and learn his rights and quit being a forever victim,” wrote one commenter. Another added that it may have been a scam, “They are SCAM artists. They do it to each other and their family members; no one is safe.”

The video left some viewers questioning why the man continued the confrontation rather than accepting treatment. Without additional information, it remains unclear what led to the confrontation.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or the claims made by the man in the video. The article is based on footage he posted and the conversation captured in the video.