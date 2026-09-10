European Man Laughs at Walmart’s Food Sizes and Selection

Walmart has become a popular stop for tourists visiting the United States for the first time. The store’s massive size and large food portions can surprise some visitors from other countries. TikTok user @404_sag, who is from Europe, made a video showing off everything he found at Walmart. From a large onion to a massive bag of dog food, he was taken aback and couldn’t help but laugh at the items on the shelves. His video received 200,600 likes and 4,958 comments, sparking discussion about the United States and its beloved Walmart stores.



Featured Video

He starts the video by walking into the store. Instantly, he is taken aback by the size of an onion. To most Americans, it’s normal, but to him, it was too big. Next, he moved to the freezer section, where he found a two-pack of frozen lasagnas. Again, this made him laugh out loud.

The rest of the video showed him walking around the store. From finding treats in the candy section to being surprised by pancakes and sausage on a stick, he was unfamiliar with many of the foods on the shelves.

Advertisement

He was particularly amused by the giant container of ketchup. He questioned why so much ketchup was available for purchase at a store.

The size of the sodas was also a surprise. He laughed at a bottle of orange soda in the Walmart store. Somehow, he ended up in the pet food section and was surprised by the size of a bag of dog food.

TikTok Users React to His Walmart Experience

Eventually, he ended up in the electronics section of Walmart, where he showed off TVs and other technology available to buy at the store. He appeared surprised by many of the products he found throughout the store.

Advertisement

People in the comments shared their reactions to his experience while walking around Walmart. One person was also surprised by the portion size, noting that some people would eat it. “There are people who eat 2.5 kg of lasagna all by themselves,” one person wrote.

Another person was on the guy’s side and couldn’t believe how big the onion was. “That first one was an onion? I thought it was a melon?”

Another commenter explained why Walmart might seem different to some Europeans than to Americans, writing, “Unless you’ve lived in Europe, I think many Americans aren’t going to understand why the sizes of food (the motorized scooter) and the size of the store are funny. But as an American living in Europe, I miss exactly everything you find funny. Ps. You’re in my hometown…ATX.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the TikTok video. The details of @404_sag’s experience while visiting Walmart, including his reactions to the products and food sizes in the store, are based solely on his account shared on TikTok.