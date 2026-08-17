A video of women getting into a fight inside a Target store has sparked debate online after it was shared on X. The video shows a group of women getting into a massive fight in the middle of the store that quickly turns physical. They are punching and hitting each other while other women laugh as they try to separate them.

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Somali women fighting inside Target. Hijabs flying. Merchandise everywhere. Someone even pulls out a saxophone.



TPS for Somalia officially ended August 14.



Roughly 2,500 people just lost their temporary status.



Deport them all. The country will be better for it. pic.twitter.com/GgyRaxynLE — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 16, 2026

It’s unclear what started the fight. When the video starts, the women’s personal items are already all over the floor from the struggle. The two women fighting have tackled each other, and they are throwing punches. There are two women standing over them while they fight, and it looks like they are somewhat trying to break it up.

The fight escalates quickly. One woman is on top of the other punching her over and over again in the head. Two new women have come up to the fight, and while they looked like they were trying to help stop it, they were also laughing through it all.

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One of these women stood over the woman on the ground, while the other stepped back and recorded the fight on her phone. Eventually, the woman on the ground is able to get up, and she pulls the hair of the other. Once the women are upright, some of the others get involved again to try to stop the fight.

The Fight Continues as Bystanders Struggle to Break It Up

Their attempt was futile. The fight continues with the women back on the ground swinging their fists at each other. Again, they try to pull the women off each other but it doesn’t work.

Lurking in the background looks like a Target security employee. Eventually, he steps in. He and another staffer attempt to break up the fight for good. They also struggle to get them to stop. Instead, one of the women keeps punching the other. It looked painful.

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The woman punching the other is screaming and the woman filming the fight is saying things, too. It’s hard to make out the exact words because of the chaos of the moment. There are a lot of people trying to talk at the same time.

Eventually, a man is able to pull the one woman who was punching the other off her. The video cuts off there, so we’re not certain what happened after the dust settled. The fight went on for a long time, with the video being almost 2 minutes long.

The video cuts off after the Target employees appear to separate the women, so it is unclear what happened afterward. The video does not provide context about what led to the fight or whether anyone was arrested or cited.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the altercation or determine what happened after the video ended.