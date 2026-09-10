Psychology Student Shares 3 Friendship Red Flags People Often Overlook: ‘You Feel Worse About Yourself’

A TikTok from user @spicycokezero breaks down several friendship red flags and the behaviors people should look out for in their own relationships. The video has received more than 131,000 views and dozens of comments from viewers sharing their own experiences and reactions.

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Lexie, a psychology student, uses her platform to explain common friendship red flags and the behaviors viewers should look out for in their own relationships.

1. They punish you for having other friends

Lexie says these behaviors can include giving you the cold shoulder, guilt-tripping you, or becoming jealous when you spend time with other friends. She says a healthy friendship does not involve jealousy over other friends or viewing them as a threat.

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2. You constantly feel like you have to manage their emotions

Constantly monitoring what you say and apologizing unnecessarily can be another red flag in a friendship. She also says constantly changing your behavior to avoid upsetting a friend can be a sign of an unhealthy friendship.

3. You feel worse about yourself after spending time with them

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Frequent criticism, comparison, subtle competition or invalidation can gradually affect your self-esteem and emotional well-being, especially when it comes from a friend, Lexie says. She says these behaviors can be difficult to recognize because they do not always involve direct insults and may instead appear as a pattern over time.

TikTok Users Share Their Own Friendship Experiences

One commenter wrote, "if only I saw this 2 years ago..."

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Others brought up their own former friends who displayed some or all of these red flags in their friendships.

"All three of these are why I dropped a looooongterm friend. was hard, obviously, but worth it. still dealing with the repercussions of that friendship, too. I didnt realize how bad it was until quite a few other friends who are all pretty much the opposite of these red flags continued to point these behaviors out out of concern. you deserve good friends! glhf out there!" one user said.

Others asked for advice, including some who questioned whether they had displayed similar behaviors. One user asked, ‘Lowkey I feel like I did the first one but instead of understanding they cut me off but if you go on without talking to your friend what are you supposed to think?"

“I get jealous of my friends’ friends sometimes. It’s something I know is wrong. I never mention it. But does anyone have any tips on how to be less like this?” another commenter asked, seeking advice.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok video. The details above are based solely on @spicycokezero’s account and the friendship advice she shared on TikTok.