A Redditor is seeking advice online because his girlfriend’s bad breath has him considering a breakup. In the thread, he described it as “horrific” and said he can’t even sleep facing her anymore because it’s gotten so bad. He identified himself as u/CoolCharge7113 in the r/Advice thread.

Featured Video

Redditor Says Girlfriend’s Breath Is “Horrific” and Her Brushing Habits Have Worsened

In his post, the man explains that his girlfriend, whom he referred to as Ann for anonymity purposes, noticed about two or three months ago that her breath had become unbearable, “to the point where even when she breathes out of her nose it smells horrible.” He added that it’s so bad, “It literally makes all the air around her feel physically thicker.”

Advertisement

He did say that he’s casually tried bringing the issue to her attention by suggesting she should come and brush her teeth with him when he does his, but he claims she’ll immediately get defensive and say something like, “Oh, because you think I’m yucky and disgusting and you’re embarrassed of me?”

He even explained that he’s tried other approaches to getting her to scrub her chompers. When she leaves the house to go to work, he’ll “directly tell her she really should brush her teeth,” but he claims that she gets mad and says that “she can’t eat or drink anything for hours afterwards,” which presumably is one of the reasons why she doesn’t want to brush.

He says that while that is just her being “dramatic asf,” her brushing habits have gotten even worse over the past two weeks after she was let go from her job. He says he’s reached a point where he “cannot take it anymore” and that “I have to sleep facing away from her every night, and sometimes I can still smell it.”

Comment

byu/CoolCharge7113 from discussion

inAdvice

Advertisement

He says the issue has become such a problem it caused them to have an argument and he had to bring it up, but again, she came in with another excuse, saying “there’s just never a good time to brush her teeth during the day,” but that she would “try and do better.” And people in the comments seem to agree that she needs to. “OP describing the smell as making the air feel ‘physically thicker’ is the textbook description of a rotting, necrotic tooth or severe periodontal disease. She doesn't just need better habits she needs a medical intervention,” one person wrote.

Another also suggested it sounds like she might have a “medical issue,” but also that it “sounds like she just refuses to brush her teeth period.” And a third took it even further and suggested that her breath might be the reason she was fired from her job and urged the original poster to “get out of there.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the original poster’s account shared in r/Advice.