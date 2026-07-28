People Earning More Than $500 a Day Shared Their Jobs — and a Professional Tree Planter’s Answer Surprised Everyone

Redditors earning beyond $500 a day revealed what they do for a living. The responses covered a wide range of careers, from tree planting to video game development. They don’t just earn above average; some earn a little over $2,000.

Featured Video

‘Ask Reddit’ is a popular SubReddit that often features thought-provoking questions from Redditors. @Altruistic-Hour3129 asked one such question on the forum that sparked a variety of answers with over 2,800 upvotes.

The comments were flooded with different careers and how much they pay. A user who said they were a video game developer for a title called 'Together: Moon Escape' said they earned between $400 and $600 a day on average.

Advertisement

However, when it does go on sale, the numbers can go from $2,000 to $12,000 each day. Although the user mentioned they were quite content with the money, they still don’t recommend it to anyone because of the time it took to get there.

Redditors Earning Beyond $500 a Day Plant Trees

While the gaming industry is certainly booming, so is sustainability and careers in the environment. Another Redditor said they earned between $500 and $700 a day, with their best days reaching $1,100.

The response drew numerous follow-up questions from other users. One such person wondered how many trees they had to plant to receive such high compensation.

Advertisement

In response, the commenter claimed it entirely depended on location and experience with planting trees. They explained using an example: “The contract I’m working on now, $4,500 (a day) is common. The contract I started on this spring, $2,500 was hard.”

Comment

byu/Altruistic-Hour3129 from discussion

inAskReddit

In a thread, the same user explained they were a professional tree planter from Canada and get paid for each tree they plant. They worked at a company that gets contracts from lumber mills that have “clear-cut” public lands.

The Redditor also assured people that the work they do is “100% sustainable,” but it comes with its own challenges since not all trees planted make it. Moreover, with the ever-changing environmental factors, planting is much more taxing than in earlier years.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just gaming and sustainability careers that were highlighted. Other prominent jobs featured were night shift nurses, Vegas tour guides, Software engineers, Electrical engineers, Mechanical engineers, and Doctors.

Each of them shared their own income along with the challenges they’ve faced in their respective careers.

The details above reflect comments shared in r/AskReddit in response to the question posted by u/Altruistic-Hour3129. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the income claims or professional backgrounds described by commenters.