‘Free Shots for Homeless People’: The $80 Million Claim About San Francisco’s Alcohol Program Doesn’t Hold Up

In a video shared on TikTok by @melissarabate and later circulated on X, the claim is that a San Francisco program provides controlled doses of alcohol to a small group of people experiencing homelessness.

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Below it, social media users claim California taxpayers spent $80 million on “free shots” for homeless people. The video alleges that the program received $16 million annually for five years and served just 55 people.

So that would technically imply an $80 million expenditure.

City records, however, show that the figure conflates the managed alcohol program with several other services.. San Francisco launched its Managed Alcohol Program, or MAP, during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist people experiencing homelessness with severe alcohol use disorder. The program does not operate as a walk-in source of free drinks.

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San Francisco thought it was a good idea to supply homeless alcoholics with as much FREE ALCOHOL as they wanted.



This cost them $80 million bucks.



They thought withdrawal would be too hard, so they just keep them drunk.



What a DUMB, wasteful idea. pic.twitter.com/pjRcTNzCOl — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) July 27, 2026

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, nurses administered measured doses of alcohol to enrolled participants based on individual care plans. The program aimed to reduce dangerous binge drinking and withdrawal while connecting participants with health and social services. It also aims to reduce emergency room visits, ambulance calls and interactions with police.

Commenters were critical of the program. One wrote, "Sometimes I think the goal of the California politicians is to help the addicts self-destruct faster." Another thought, "Ignorance and idiocy [have] been the hallmark of California's approach to homelessness [and] alcohol (...) addiction." They added, "Enabling is not curing."

Why should the taxpayers be on the hook for someone's alcohol addiction? This is completely stupid. — Jessie Standridge (@jessestand9) July 27, 2026

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The $80 million claim is not supported by San Francisco city records. It appears to confuse a larger Community Forward SF contract with the cost of the alcohol program alone.

A November 2025 city report shows a proposed $32.2 million contract with Community Forward SF through June 2029. The money covers several services, including medical respite, an alcohol sobering center and the managed alcohol program. A December 2025 analysis found that these combined programs cost about $5.8 million in fiscal year 2025-26. The managed alcohol program was also being moved into a larger 75-bed medical respite facility, reducing its capacity from 20 beds to 10.

Community Forward SF provides operational support, while San Francisco’s Department of Public Health handles clinical services.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the video's claim that the Managed Alcohol Program received $16 million annually. The identity of the TikToker who originally made the $80 million claim has not been confirmed.