A Woman Filmed Herself Confronting a Man Who She Said Stopped His Car to Follow Her — the Video Has Sparked a Discussion About Women’s Safety

A video shared to r/TikTokCringe, originally posted to TikTok by @user4934997299767, shows a woman filming herself while confronting a man she said had stopped his car and begun following her on foot as she walked alone.

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She can be heard telling him she was carrying pepper spray throughout the exchange. She said, "No, you can't. Don't you see I'm walking alone with pepper spray in my hand? Do you think you should be walking with me right now?"

The woman repeatedly demanded the man leave her alone. "So what I gotta do to make you stop following me, huh?" she said, telling him to walk back to his car.

@user4934997299767 this man was trying to scare me so i scared him first. ♬ original sound - Fermin●Rios

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"You stopped your whole car to do what? To do what?" she asked. She repeatedly described the situation as "embarrassing." She said she was willing to raise her voice and draw attention to the situation, telling him, "I can yell at you if I want."

The Redditor who shared the clip captioned the post, "Just leave her alone. Why is it so hard to walk away?"

Reacting to the video, one commenter reflected on how women are often raised to be polite and gentle, writing, "I've always said if I have a daughter, I would make sure to teach her that if she ever feels in danger, not to worry about being polite. Do whatever you need to get out of that situation, and never worry about the other person's feelings."

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Another user talked about the patterns of violence against women, writing, "There are cases of women rejecting men and getting killed, but the vast majority of them are men the women knew. Out in the wild, a predator is going to go after an easy victim. Be loud and be f-cking aggressive. "

One commenter described how their approach to unfamiliar men had changed with age, writing, "I’m 28. I grew out of the “nice” phase when it comes to strange men. I will not hesitate to yell or make a scene and draw attention to myself. I'm not a timid little girl anymore. I’ve been catcalled and harassed by grown men since I was 14."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the woman, the man following her, or the specific location and circumstances leading up to the confrontation shown in the video. The details above reflect the video and comments as shared on TikTok and Reddit.