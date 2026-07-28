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Viral Politics

A Man With an American Flag Was Confronted in Minnesota in a Viral Video — X Is Making Sweeping Claims the Video Itself Does Not Support

6:03 AM CDT on July 28, 2026

A man carries an American flag during a tense confrontation in a viral Minnesota video.

A man carries an American flag during a tense confrontation in a viral Minnesota video.

|Images via X/WallStreetApes

A video posted to X by @WallStreetApes showed a man carrying an American flag in Minnesota being approached and verbally confronted by people in the area. In reply to the video, some referred to the interaction as an assault or attempted assault, while others have used it to make broader generalizations about the state's racial, immigration, and political problems. The Daily Dot has not independently verified those characterizations, and the video itself does not make them explicitly.

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In the video, the man exchanged words with people nearby. As one person accused him of causing unspecified problems, the exchange grew more heated.

The flag-holder told the others he was simply carrying an American flag and was not trying to cause trouble.

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At one point, he says he would call police and is concerned about his safety. Later, according to the narrator's description, a vehicle stops near the man before another person gets out. The narrator interprets the movement as an apparent attempt to physically confront the flag-holder. The Daily Dot could not confirm whether anyone was assaulted, injured, or arrested in connection with the incident.

Still, several X users have called for arrests, deportations, or punishment for people they believe were involved. Others have described the incident as evidence of racial or political violence in Minnesota. Minnesota law does, however, define fifth-degree assault as intentionally causing fear of immediate bodily harm or death, or intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm. It is generally a misdemeanor under state law.

Whether the incident meets that legal standard is a matter for law enforcement and, where applicable, prosecutors or courts to determine.

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Currently, the meaning and legal protection of the American flag is hotly debated. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Texas v. Johnson in 1989 that flag burning as political expression is protected by the First Amendment, so a government generally cannot punish expressive conduct only because people find its message offensive.

Legal experts note that while flag-related expression is protected, threats and physical violence remain outside First Amendment protections regardless of the political context in which they occur.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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