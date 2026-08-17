A woman and her family visited Yellowstone National Park for the first time, but the video showing her kids’ behavior left a bad taste in the mouth of X users. The video shows the children playing around the park, but their mother repeatedly told them to stop. After enjoying time at the park, she felt they had to leave because of the criticism they received from other people.

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A woman and her niglets break every rule at Yellowstone.



Littering, entering restricted areas, etc.



As soon as other park goers call them out on their behavior, they are ‘racist’ and ‘jealous’ that she has a drone and they don’t.



Insufferable ass culture. pic.twitter.com/k2L9Ws1MiS — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 16, 2026

The video shows the woman’s kids looking at a geyser in the national park. They appear to be enjoying the view, but one of her kids does something that clearly isn’t allowed. He hurled a soda cup into the geyser, and his mom and siblings were not happy with his behavior. He got scolded for littering.

“Why would you do that?” the woman yells at the kid. “You got to stop being so stupid.”

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Then, another one of her kids runs dangerously close to the geyser, which leads her younger one to join him. Again, she yells at them to stop. “Why do my kids have to be so stupid?” she asks. “Get over here!”

She started a countdown for him to get out of the area. Growing up, there was nothing scarier than your parents counting down to give you one more chance to get out of trouble. Once he finally came back over, she grabbed both children by the hair and led them around the area.

After they left the area, another group of parkgoers told the woman that they believed flying her drone over the park was illegal. They threatened to call both park rangers and police officers to the scene. They parked up their stuff and moved on to the next part of the park they wanted to see.

X Users Criticize the Kids for Breaking Park Rules

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Some X users criticized the children's behavior. “The areas are restricted because of extreme danger. The water in the springs averages around 200°F (93°C), which can cause severe or fatal burns instantly. Hopefully they will be careful,” one commenter advised. Another X user added, “They're on camera. Filmed by themselves, committing crimes and breaking rules. And yet we all know NOTHING will happen to any of them. No charges, no enforcement, nothing. Everything is broken.”

Someone wondered if the man who asked them to stop flying the drone knew what he was talking about. “I'm more or less curious about the federal offense. I feel like it's old folk not realizing it's fine under like 400 ft which most drones are limited to, anyway.”

Others were disappointed in how the kids acted. “Truly, don’t care what their race is, what the kids were doing was completely wrong & dangerous. Then the mother decides to fly a drone which is against the rules. Why is it so hard for people just to be normal?,” one asked.

People on X were definitely unhappy with the kids. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the claims made by commenters about the family's conduct. The story is based on the video and reactions shared on X.