A man on X recorded himself pouring hot oil down the kitchen sink of the property he is renting on. The spiteful tenant claimed to have done this to prove to others why he chooses to be rent for the rest of his life rather than to own his own property.

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His logic is that renters don't have to deal with the stress of maintenance and property damage fees that homeowners do. However, X commenters criticized the decision, arguing that pouring oil down the sink could damage the drainage system in the property he rents.

Some guy pours grease down the kitchen sink just to flex that he doesn’t own the place.



I hope his landlord sees this. pic.twitter.com/fsHONJzfAY — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 16, 2026

"Very dumb to trash your own place when you still live there & pay to do so. Dumber still to film your ignorance," one commenter wrote.

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The creator of the video began by asking, "You know why I love being a renter, dude?" He continued, "Renter nation, stand up. . . That's going right down," as he poured a pan of hot, greasy oil directly down into the kitchen sink drain.

Most renters and homeowners know that dumping hot oil into the kitchen sink can cause problems because it cools and hardens inside the pipes, potentially creating clogs, leaving a thick layer on the inside of the pipes. According to information taken from Grease Connections, the solidified layers of oil coating the pipes creates clogs by trapping food debris, affects the sewage system, and ultimately leads to major expenses in repairs.

X Users Question Whether the Tenant Could Be Held Responsible for Damage

One aspect of the video that drew criticism from X users was that he filmed himself intentionally pouring the oil into the sink.

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One X user wrote, "He should read his lease. Repairs caused by an irresponsible or malicious tenant are fully recoverable or can justify early termination of contract."

Image Credit: X | @ImMemo0

Another X commenter with experience in this field wrote, "I do maintenance for a property management company and anything that's caused by the tenant is a 25$ fee."

For those who don't know, hot oil is supposed to be stored in a separate container and disposed of in the trash, not down the kitchen sink as this renter so casually demonstrated.

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One X user pointed out another potential consequence and wrote, "And when he gets evicted and tries to rent another apartment they can show him this video. Happy homelessness."

It remains unclear whether the landlord is aware of the video or whether the tenant has faced any consequences for pouring the oil down the sink. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the plumbing was damaged as a result.