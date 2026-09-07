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Woman Shares “Worst” Hinge Date After Man Picks Her Up and Takes Her Somewhere Unexpected

4:44 PM CDT on September 7, 2026

Woman claims she has the "worst Hinge date story."

Woman claims she has the “worst Hinge date story.”

|Image Credit: TikTok | @oliviaknoxofficial

A woman shared a Hinge dating story on her TikTok, @oliviaknoxofficial, that she describes as “the worst” after her friends encouraged her to share it. According to the woman, the date happened about a year before she shared the video, after she matched with a man on Hinge. She says they had a few FaceTime calls afterward, and things seemed to be going well, so they began discussing a first date. At the time of publication, the video had around 46,200 views and more than 622 comments.

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The man was really into surfing and asked if they could go out and catch some waves for their first date. But surfing wasn't really her thing, so she suggested they grab some food instead.

@oliviaknoxofficial

I know I said poke wrong don’t worry about it- and yes I still go on hinge dates and yes they are all bad #hingedatestory #hinge #datestorytime #storytime

♬ original sound - Olivia Knox (:

The first date takes an unexpected turn

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While the man initially says it's no problem that she doesn't want to go surfing, he offers to pick her up for their date. Looking back, she says that’s when she “[made] the first mistake and [got] in his car on the first date.”

At the time, she says, he looked cute, she looked cute, and everything seemed good to go. But after getting in the car, he asked her where they were going. She says she thought he already had a plan since he was picking her up. He told her he knew a good spot to go. The spot was an hour and a half away from where they were.

During the ride, she says she felt a little nervous, which he noticed. He then started singing Disney songs, which she says made her even more uncomfortable. About two hours later, after getting caught in traffic, they arrived at Newport Beach.

Once they arrived, she says she realized he planned to surf instead of getting food. According to the woman, “It was not a day for the waves,” but that didn’t stop him. He put on his wetsuit and told her he also had one for her, but she says it “smelled like s--t” and refused to put it on.

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So he headed into the water while she sat on the beach trying to figure out how to get home. She says she couldn't afford an Uber at the time, so she stayed there. And then it started to rain.

When he came out of the water, she says he noticed that she was disappointed. That’s when she told him she didn’t even want to go surfing and thought they were going to get some food. She says he repeatedly apologized and asked to take her to get something to eat. She agreed and said she wanted poke, so they went to a nearby poke restaurant.

Image Credit: TikTok | @oliviaknoxofficial

While they waited, she says he didn’t ask anything about her. Instead, she says, he scrolled through photos of his abs and talked about “how much money he’s going to be making.”

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But the date didn’t end there. He continued trying to make up for taking her to the beach to surf by asking if she wanted McDonald’s. She said yes, but when they got there, he ordered only a McFlurry and reacted negatively when she asked for two spoons. He then told her he had one more place to take her, which turned out to be another beach even farther away than the last one. She says this is where things got “weird.”

At that point, she told him she wanted to go home. She says she later texted him to say she didn't want to see him again.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. This article is based on the woman's account of the date, as shared on her TikTok account, @oliviaknoxofficial.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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