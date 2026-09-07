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Man Backs Out of Camping Trip After Friends Invite Their Girlfriends: ‘It Was Supposed to Be a Boys Weekend’

3:51 PM CDT on September 7, 2026

Man Wonders if He Is the Problem After Bailing on a Camping Trip With His Friends for One Specific Reason

Man Wonders if He Is the Problem After Bailing on a Camping Trip With His Friends for One Specific Reason

|Image Credit: Canva

A man took to Reddit to ask if he was in the wrong for backing out of a camping trip with his friends at the last minute. What he thought was going to be a boys’ weekend turned into a gathering with his friends and their girlfriends, leaving him frustrated and no longer wanting to attend.

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His friends invited their girlfriends, changing the plans for the camping trip

He and his friends love the outdoors, so they planned a camping trip for Labor Day weekend. This trip was especially important to him because, recently, whenever he has tried to hang out with his friends, their girlfriends have always been there. While he doesn’t have a problem with them, he isn’t thrilled about always having them around. He wants to spend quality time with just his friends sometimes.

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Two weeks before the camping trip, his friends told him their girlfriends would be coming along. The man doesn’t have a girlfriend, which left him at a disadvantage when it came to the sleeping arrangements. With three rooms, he was originally going to have his own spot while another friend slept on the couch. Now that his friend was bringing his girlfriend and the man was the only single person on the camping trip, he was stuck sleeping on the couch.

They also weren’t able to drink as much as he had hoped during the camping trip. One of his friends’ girlfriends doesn’t like it when he gets too drunk, so the group was limited in how much they could drink.

What pushed him over the edge was that the activities would change completely. They planned to hunt and fish during the camping trip, but the women wanted to visit tourist attractions near the campgrounds instead. Two days before the trip, he backed out.

When he canceled, the others were upset that he was no longer coming, and the cost of the accommodations went up by $200 per person. That meant everyone had to split that extra cost.

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The man said he felt bad about ditching the camping trip, but for the most part, he didn’t want to spend three days hanging out with his friends’ girlfriends. He asked Reddit if he should feel bad, and commenters weighed in.

“NTA. If they all bring their girlfriends, and their girlfriends pay their share, then everyone’s cost should go down. Problem solved,” one Reddit user commented. Another replied, “Yeah three people joined the trip last minute, changing all the sleeping arrangements. Op is now sharing accommodations with 6 people instead of 3. So he should be paying 1/7th of the price of those accommodations, not 1/4th.”

Another user said, "So, they wanted you to pay for the girlfriends' accommodation and sleep on the couch? Are you sure these are your friends? NTA."

Another Reddit commenter backed the man’s decision to back out, writing, “Nope NTA at all. I would have backed out too. It's now a couples' trip. I'd go do something solo dolo.”

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Most commenters sided with the OP, arguing that his friends had changed the plans by inviting their girlfriends at the last minute and that he shouldn’t feel bad about backing out of the trip.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post, which are based solely on the original poster’s account shared on Reddit.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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