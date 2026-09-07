Woman Takes Cab to Rental Viewing, Finds Unit Already Rented

A Reddit post has users discussing the frustrations that can come with apartment hunting. Apartment viewings do not always go as planned, leaving potential renters unsure whether a rental will still be available. In this case, the situation also cost the potential renter $28 for a cab to the viewing.

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The post was shared on r/mildlyinfuriating. The subreddit is dedicated to minor frustrations and inconveniences.

The user posted a screenshot of their text message exchange with the landlord, along with a brief summary of what happened: “Found a rental on Marketplace and scheduled a viewing for 10:45 AM. I took a cab and was already waiting in the parking lot when, at exactly 10:45, he messaged me saying the unit had already been rented. A heads-up before I made the trip would've been nice.”

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In the text exchange, the landlord apologized for not telling the user earlier. By then, the renter had already paid $28 for the cab. The potential renter then called the landlord’s handling of the situation unprofessional.

“You're supposed to tell me this last night,” they told the landlord in their text.

Reddit users share similar stories about rental viewings

The post prompted other Reddit users to share their own experiences with rental viewings and landlords. One commenter called the situation “That seems more than mildly infuriating, but maybe i am just easier to anger” while another commenter said, “Infuriating, but also sh---y landlord bullet dodged.”



Another commenter wrote, "if he lacks this much basic respect for people's time before getting money, imagine trying to get him to fix a broken heater or pipe later."

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Others, though, viewed it as an unfortunate set of circumstances.

“In here it's pretty common for landlords to schedule 5 or so viewings in a row and for people to decide on a spot, i.e. the rest get canceled with a short notice,” one user said.

Another user came to the landlord’s defense, saying, "Landlord made a mistake but otherwise acted as professional and respectful as possible.”

The comments reflected differing views on the situation. Several commenters argued that the renter should have been notified sooner, while others suggested the landlord may not have considered the rental finalized until receiving a deposit. Some commenters viewed the landlord’s apology positively, while others focused on the possibility that the rental had not been finalized when the viewing was scheduled.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the original poster’s account of the rental viewing shared on r/mildlyinfuriating.