A video about a son lost at sea and a family's concerns about the lack of urgency from rescue teams has people online emotional over the outcome. According to the video, the family went looking for their son after he had been gone for hours. The rescue team was not acting quickly enough for them, so they took matters into their own hands and took a boat out themselves to look for him. The son was found just before nightfall.

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In the video, a man can be heard saying, "There he is," while others begin shouting the boy's name, Dylan. "That's him, that's him!" another man says, while a woman begins cheering.

The video shows that night has almost fallen by the time the boat reaches Dylan's location. It cuts through a few different scenes as the family rushes around the boat. The video then ends with Dylan in an embrace with his family, safely on the boat.

This family went to look for their son with their boat after hours of not seeing him and complaining to the rescue team. The rescue team took time so they decided to take matters into theirs into their own hands and they found their soon before night fell ?? pic.twitter.com/CJf0l0EkrG — Exotic Motion (@MercedesLover01) August 16, 2026

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The Reunion Prompted Relief and Questions From Viewers

Some are calling it a miracle, others are saying "God is good." The common thread among these users is that they are all feeling relief at Dylan being found before anything bad could happen.

"I got left by a dive boat 6 miles off the coast of Jupiter, Florida. Luckily someone noticed and they came back looking an hour later. Very lucky they found him," one user said, sharing a similar experience.

"How does the Coast guard not have drone swarms yet to search?" another X commenter questioned.

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Others questioned how he got lost in the first place.

"Why was he out in the middle of the ocean to begin with? Did they rescue him after their own mistakes?" asked one commenter.

There are no additional details about the video in the comments or from the account that posted it. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances with the Coast Guard or the family involved. It is unclear how Dylan ended up in the water or how long the Coast Guard had been searching for him before his family decided to take a boat out themselves.

One user claimed that Dylan had been deep free diving when strong currents carried him away. The user also claimed that Dylan surfaced about a mile from his dive boat. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

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The video ends with Dylan reunited with his family aboard the boat. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding Dylan's disappearance or the family's account of the rescue. The video does show Dylan being reunited with his family aboard the boat, but additional details about what happened before the reunion remain unclear.