‘Did You Vote for That?’: A Woman’s Question for MAGA Supporters About the Department of Education Has Gone Viral and Split the Comment Section

A woman asked MAGA supporters, out of curiosity, if they voted for the education system to be dismantled. The viral video has resurfaced on the internet and sparked heated debates among political enthusiasts and critics.

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Mila Joy, a MAGA supporter, shared the viral video on her verified X account, @milajoy. The woman in the recording had one question for those who voted for the Trump administration.

She asked, “Did you vote for the Department of Education to be dismantled, taken out? Did you vote for that?” She clarified that the question stemmed from genuine curiosity and understood why some voted for President Donald Trump.

Upset liberal woman wants to know if the 77 million people that voted for Donald Trump are happy that he is dismantling the Department of Education.



What do you have to say?



Are YOU happy? pic.twitter.com/DVdPHwMOFH — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) July 27, 2026

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Although she said she understood voting for change, she could not justify the Department of Education being dismantled. Especially because the woman firmly believed that this particular department is detrimental to children and others for the sole purpose of education.

With that, she said, “Our children will hurt for this…” Lastly, the woman wondered what “master-mind thought plan” Trump voters had in the aftermath of a dismantled education department. However, she wished those a good day if they thought the situation was good as it was.

Woman Asked MAGA Supporters a Question That Has the Internet Divided in a Heated Debate

With nearly 1 million views, the X user who posted it asked her followers, “What do you have to say? Are YOU happy?” The post drew responses from supporters and critics of the administration's education policy.

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The majority of comments featured strong support from MAGA voters who claimed they were “very happy” even “ecstatic” over the move. But the latter expressed disagreement and resonated with the woman’s comments on it allegedly hurting children.

A user commented on the overall progress, saying, “Dismantling (is) not going fast enough; we’re dealing with generational damage thanks to it…” Another agreed, saying, “He’s dismantling the department of Indoctrination, and it should have been decades ago…”

YES, after they started, test scores have gone down every year, showing they are not doing their job but costing money. DISMANTLE THEM. — Arch Nissel (@ArchNissel) July 28, 2026

Others pushed back, arguing the department served a critical role in public education. Some said, “They don’t get it and are blind to what’s happening to their children.”

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Similarly, they added comments like, “It doesn’t help anyone…Our government has ruined the Public School system…”

While the disagreement continued in the comment section, others urged the woman to do some more research and have conversations with educators today. Some commenters who identified themselves as educators responded with statistics supporting the department's role in public education.

The details above solely reflect the video shared by @milajoy and comments on the X account. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.