Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

‘Did You Vote for That?’: A Woman’s Question for MAGA Supporters About the Department of Education Has Gone Viral and Split the Comment Section

By Reni

6:32 AM CDT on July 28, 2026

Woman asked MAGA supporters if they're happy about the Department of Education getting dismantled.

Woman asked MAGA supporters if they’re happy about the Department of Education getting dismantled.

|Image Credit: X | @milajoy

A woman asked MAGA supporters, out of curiosity, if they voted for the education system to be dismantled. The viral video has resurfaced on the internet and sparked heated debates among political enthusiasts and critics. 

Featured Video

Mila Joy, a MAGA supporter, shared the viral video on her verified X account, @milajoy. The woman in the recording had one question for those who voted for the Trump administration.

She asked, “Did you vote for the Department of Education to be dismantled, taken out? Did you vote for that?” She clarified that the question stemmed from genuine curiosity and understood why some voted for President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Although she said she understood voting for change, she could not justify the Department of Education being dismantled. Especially because the woman firmly believed that this particular department is detrimental to children and others for the sole purpose of education.

With that, she said, “Our children will hurt for this…” Lastly, the woman wondered what “master-mind thought plan” Trump voters had in the aftermath of a dismantled education department. However, she wished those a good day if they thought the situation was good as it was. 

Woman Asked MAGA Supporters a Question That Has the Internet Divided in a Heated Debate

With nearly 1 million views, the X user who posted it asked her followers, “What do you have to say? Are YOU happy?” The post drew responses from supporters and critics of the administration's education policy. 

Advertisement

The majority of comments featured strong support from MAGA voters who claimed they were “very happy” even “ecstatic” over the move. But the latter expressed disagreement and resonated with the woman’s comments on it allegedly hurting children. 

A user commented on the overall progress, saying, “Dismantling (is) not going fast enough; we’re dealing with generational damage thanks to it…” Another agreed, saying, “He’s dismantling the department of Indoctrination, and it should have been decades ago…” 

Others pushed back, arguing the department served a critical role in public education. Some said, “They don’t get it and are blind to what’s happening to their children.”

Advertisement

Similarly, they added comments like, “It doesn’t help anyone…Our government has ruined the Public School system…” 

While the disagreement continued in the comment section, others urged the woman to do some more research and have conversations with educators today. Some commenters who identified themselves as educators responded with statistics supporting the department's role in public education.

The details above solely reflect the video shared by @milajoy and comments on the X account. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

People Earning More Than $500 a Day Shared Their Jobs — and a Professional Tree Planter’s Answer Surprised Everyone

July 28, 2026
Viral Politics

Taxpayer-Funded Youth Center in Washington Sparks Online Fury Over Its Political Messaging

July 28, 2026
Culture

TikToker Promotes $1 Monthly Donations to Build a Nonprofit “Black-Only Localized Economy”

July 28, 2026
Viral Politics

A Man With an American Flag Was Confronted in Minnesota in a Viral Video — X Is Making Sweeping Claims the Video Itself Does Not Support

July 28, 2026
Culture

Video of Woman Screaming at Domino’s Employee Over Delayed Order Resurfaces on TikTok — Worker Appears Near Tears

July 28, 2026
Culture

“That is Unbelievable”: Traveler Calls Out Amtrak’s ‘Insane’ Prices—Claims Uber Black and Delta Airlines are Cheaper

July 28, 2026
Advertisement