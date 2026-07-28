Woman Says Man Followed Her Through Grocery Store

A video shared on X has sparked discussion online after it appeared to show a woman recording a man she claimed had been following her through a grocery store. According to the woman, the man had been trailing her for about five minutes before she began filming him, and she alleged he continued following her as she recorded.

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The video shows the man smiling as he walks through the store while the woman films him from a distance. The clip quickly drew reactions from viewers, with many discussing women's safety in public spaces and whether the man's behavior was cause for concern.

Scaring all the snows! Man refuses to stop following a woman while she’s shopping, now she’s planning on doing all her shopping online from now on. ?? pic.twitter.com/mpfIttrzQd — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 27, 2026

The woman wrote in the video's caption that she wondered whether the man was mentally ill, asking, "Who allowed him in the store alone?"

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This experience has the woman contemplating on ordering her own groceries from now on, just so that another situation like this could be avoided, something many women have contemplated.

Commenters Debate Woman's Grocery Store Encounter

The responses to the video vary. Many commenters said they understood her concerns, one commenter wrote, "Everyone deserves to feel safe while shopping. Respect boundaries and personal space, always."

However, others see a problem with this being recorded for social media clicks. With the prevalence of it being used in place of actual security, it is a valid concern for people to have.

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Some believe that it is a staged skit, with one commenter wrote, "Staged skit for rage baiting morons that don’t understand that’s what the Internet is doing. Trying to get you guys to break your own constitutional rights by using the first amendment for every stupid thing you’re thinking and all they do is have attorneys sitting there going I’m not gonna do anything if they ever call me."

It was not an isolated sentiment. "So instead of saying something, she records? Looks like a staged skit to me," another user said.

The video prompted a broader discussion about safety in public spaces. Several commenters said they had experienced similar situations. Some commenters said posting incidents online can draw attention to situations they believe might otherwise go unnoticed.

One social media user said, "The saddest part isn't one uncomfortable shopping trip. It's when someone changes their daily life because they no longer feel safe doing something as ordinary as buying groceries."

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It is unclear whether the woman reported the incident or whether any further interaction occurred. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the woman's account and the footage shared on X.