A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it showed a charity handing out free back-to-school supplies to children. While the giveaway was intended to help families preparing for the school year, the clip quickly drew mixed reactions from commenters, with some questioning who should receive the assistance.

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The video, originally posted on X, shows volunteers providing free school supplies to children as families line up to receive backpacks and other essentials. Many commenters praised the effort, while others argued the charity should prioritize different groups or raised concerns about immigration.

Visa worker moves here and immediately posts about getting “free”school supplies and food for his kid.⁰

They don’t come to contribute. They come to take.⁰

Atlanta school supply giveaway. Nothing but Indians. pic.twitter.com/Wc1GdhUjmF — Info Battle Maiden (@info_maiden) July 27, 2026

The video does not explain who organized the giveaway or whether it was open to all families or only those who qualified for assistance.

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The video shows a family making their way through what looks like the school’s cafeteria. The text on the video reads, “You moved to the USA and your kids’ entire school set up is… Free.” You see the family walking around and collecting free items. They are handed boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as canned food and boxed pasta. His child was given a backpack, filled with the supplies he would need for the school year. Pencils, notebooks, and markers are just some of the items they received for free.

It’s unclear how these items were provided for free. Likely, it was a local charity that provides support for students. It could have been a school-sponsored event as well. Without context, it’s difficult to get a full read on the situation. We also have no idea what the financial situation of the family looks like. They may have needed assistance, or the school provides this service to all students. The footage does not identify the organization or eligibility requirements.

Some People Thought They Didn't Deserve Free School Supplies

That didn’t stop people on X from coming to their own conclusions. Many people criticized immigrants and thought they didn’t deserve free school supplies. The post claims this was a free school supply giveaway in Atlanta, Georgia, but there is nothing that confirms that in the video. However, people were still upset about it.

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Commenters were saying the family were too well-dressed to need free items. However, it’s unfair to judge someone’s financial status from the way they look. Not everyone was judgmental. Some X users in the comments defended the family’s right to receive free school supplies because they contribute to their communities. “So they work and pay taxes, but taking a backpack means they're leeches now?” someone asked.

The video drew mixed reactions in the comments. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video beyond what appears in the footage shared on X.