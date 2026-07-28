An ICU nurse has sparked debate online after sharing a video in which he vowed to protect patients from ICE agents while they were under his care. The clip, which was shared on X, prompted strong reactions from viewers, with some praising the nurse's stance and others criticizing it.

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In the video, the nurse says he would lie to ICE agents if they came looking for one of his patients while they were hospitalized. The clip quickly spread across social media, where commenters debated both the nurse's remarks and the role healthcare workers should play in situations involving immigration enforcement.

Meet Addison Frasch, a Los Angeles-based ICU nurse. He posted multiple videos saying he would lie to ICE to protect illegals and mocks paralyzed patients because he thinks they're "homophobic.”



Would you trust this person with your healthcare? pic.twitter.com/I0gGSTnreS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 27, 2026

The videos reference immigration enforcement in hospitals, a topic that has generated debate online. In the clips, the nurse jokes about how he would respond if ICE contacted him about one of his patients.

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An X account posted a compilation of several videos. They all show him dancing with various captions on the screen. One caption reads, “Me when ICE calls to get info on a patient.” The video plays a sound that says, “Do you think I’d be dumb enough to tell you?” Another shows him dancing with a text overlay that reads, "Me putting ICE on hold after I told them I'd 'look for a patient.'"

The nurse in the video was joking around and having fun with a topic that is especially difficult for people in the healthcare industry. Being told to turn in people to ICE who they are trying to nurse back to health is difficult. Many nurses care deeply about their patients, and wouldn’t feel comfortable doing something like that.

The Nurse Caused a Stir on X

The X account who posted the video captioned it, “Meet Addison Frasch, a Los Angeles-based ICU nurse. He posted multiple videos saying he would lie to ICE to protect illegals and mocks paralyzed patients because he thinks they're ‘homophobic.’ Would you trust this person with your healthcare?”

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The video was reshared by Libs of TikTok, where it drew hundreds of comments. One person wrote, “Put the politics aside for a minute. What grown-ass adult would do this in his place of work, while on the clock, and then post it for the world to see and think it's OK? Instant fireable offense regardless of the politics of the situation. Should be fired instantly. This is not a cancellation situation. It's a commonsense issue; don't care about the politics.” Another chimed in, “What an unprofessional, idiotic fool. Hell no, I wouldn’t trust him.”

Some X users were calling for him not only to be fired from his job as a nurse but also to lose his license entirely. They were not happy with this video whatsoever.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the videos, which appear to present hypothetical situations involving immigration enforcement.