A video shared on X has sparked debate online after a man explained why he ended things with a woman he had been dating over what he viewed as a sign of disrespect during a restaurant outing. According to the man, the disagreement centered on the woman's decision to order food for her children while they were on a date, while she argued she was simply putting her kids first.

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The clip quickly gained attention on social media, where viewers weighed in on whether the man's reaction was justified or whether the woman was right to prioritize her children. The discussion left commenters divided over dating expectations and parenting responsibilities.

Shebafoon goes on a date and orders extra food to take home for her kids. ? pic.twitter.com/zsIy3Vsdrk — Chimp Out (@Chimpnnout) July 28, 2026

The video starts with a woman recording herself saying, “Y’all hear this?” She asks. “He just told me I can’t take food home for my kids.” At first, the clip appears to show the man refusing to let the woman take food home for her children. The rest of the conversation provides more context about the disagreement. The conversation continues, revealing what the disagreement was about.

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“We’re on a date,” the man replies. “This is our first date and you’re ordering extra food. If you want to order all that extra food, you need to pay for it. I’m not paying for extra food.” The woman continues to press the issue to her date, adding, “You’re saying that if I need to take food home to my kids, you’re not going to pay for it?” The man backtracks, saying he didn’t say that and it is a different story. What was really going on between these two on their first date?

The First Date Quickly Turned Into an Argument

“If you’re on a date trying to get to know each other and you eat, I think it’s kind of disrespectful or it’s not being considerate that you would order all these three, four, five kids for your family, all these extra to-go plates and you think I should pay for them. I’m not paying for them.”

“If I would have ordered for me to eat, you would have paid for it, but I’m ordering to take home,” the woman responded. The man pushed back, “I invited you out for a dinner. That’s to pay for you. Look at all this food you’re ordering.”

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The woman replied back, “And you can pay for it.” Then, the man gestures for the server to come over and talk to him. “You can get the ticket together, but I’m not paying for everything,” he continued to the woman he was on the date with, “I’m not paying for all this food.” His date shoots back, “Yes he is.” The pair continued arguing in front of the waitress.

“You reach inside your pocket and pay for whatever food, this extra food. You have children at home.” He continued, “You went out on a date and that’s inconsiderate, and then you’re filming me.”

The video ended with both saying there would not be a second date. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter, which is based solely on the video shared on X.