A video shared by X user @Milajoy has sparked debate online after it appeared to show a clinic employee confronting a patient over the MAGA hat she wore to a doctor's appointment. According to the video, the employee repeatedly attempted to engage the patient in conversation about the hat as she tried to leave the building.

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The patient repeatedly attempted to walk away while the employee continued speaking to her and following her through parts of the encounter. The video has since sparked discussion on X, with users debating political expression, personal boundaries, and whether the employee's actions were appropriate.

Gal goes to a doctors appointment wearing a MAGA hat.



The leftist employee won't let her in the door and freaks out.



What a NUT JOB. pic.twitter.com/vxaExOnHfn — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) July 27, 2026

From the moment the video began, the employee can be seen forcing her way into the patient's face. The patient, Mila, repeatedly attempted to leave. and said, "Bye, honey. Bye," while exiting the building. The woman persisted in trying to talk to her and followed her outside of the building. The employee continued speaking to her despite her attempts to leave.

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When she realized that she was still pursuing her, Mila said, "NO! You need to stop harassing. . . I am at a doctor's appointment. I don't need your harassment." Then she repeated, "You need to go away. You need to go away."

Then, as Mila tried to re-enter the building, the employee appeared to block the doorway. So the creator told her, "You need to not block my door!" All the while, the employee was continued speaking, saying things like, "I just want you to think about what you're wearing."

By this time, Mila made her way past the woman's door barricade and back inside the building. But, that didn't stop her from following her back inside to harass her some more. It became apparent that she was trying to get her to listen to her political rhetoric, and possibly convince her to take off the MAGA hat in the process.

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Mila sounded like she was repeatedly asking the woman to leave her alone when she said, "Go away. Get off my back! Leave me alone, FREAK!" She said to her, "Stop! Stop! We're at a doctor's office." After that statement, the woman walked out of the entrance door.

Mila's mother was also with her at the doctor's office and the employee appeared to be harassing her as well. She said, "You're making me out to be the bad person. So that's all I need you to know, is that I'm not the bad person." It seemed that her obsession was with proving to Mila that she was not a bad person.

One X commenter wrote, "The employee needs to be reprimanded and possibly fired for harassing this patient and her mom. This is just ridiculous. I should buy a few more MAGA hats to have on hand for they seem to have lots of power in them . I could go around triggering silly godless , liberal, anti-Americans that do not understand what freedom of speech is."

Another commenter said, "The left is every evil thing they accuse conservatives of being. Your wacko, hating leadership wouldn't even give a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk."

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According to Fox News, lawmakers debated whether to hold a moment of silence following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Authorities have publicly discussed the investigation, but the motive remains under investigation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which is based on footage and statements shared on X.