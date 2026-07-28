A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show a woman being taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting a large amount of merchandise from a Walmart store. The clip quickly gained attention as viewers reacted not only to the alleged theft, but also to the woman's behavior during the arrest, which prompted laughter from both the officer and the person recording.

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The video captures the woman after she was detained, though it does not show what led up to the arrest or the alleged theft. As the footage spread across X, commenters weighed in on the unusual interaction, with many focusing on the woman's remarks and demeanor while she was being placed into custody.

Black woman gets caught at Walmart stuffing her bag full of merchandise to steal



The woman is asked if she stole anything, she says “NO!” but the officer confirms to the camera that her bag is full of merchandise she walked out of the door with



She says he didn’t follow… pic.twitter.com/V92p5ZkOcw — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 27, 2026

The video starts with an officer holding a woman in custody. She has her hands behind her back and he has placed her in handcuffs. The video shows her in handcuffs while speaking with an officer. He tells her she is accused of stealing a ‘bag full of merchandise.’ The woman recording asks the officer questions about what happened.

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At first, the woman recording says she’s got her, recording to hold the officer accountable in case she was actually innocent. The woman in custody says, “He’s trying to bring me back to Walmart so I can run the cameras back.” She believes that watching security footage would put everything into perspective, and show that she didn’t commit a crime. She continues, “He should have run the footage back before he arrested me.”

The woman recording then asks if the one in custody was stealing. She quickly responds no, prompting the officer to laugh out of the officer holding her in custody. He quips, “She concealed a whole bunch of merchandise in her bag.” That quote is what the woman who uploaded the video chose to use as its caption. Clearly, everyone involved but the woman in custody thought it was a hilarious thing to say.

The Woman Accused the Officer of Lying

“How? He’s lying!” the woman in custody claims. “That’s what he thinks. Mentally, he’s playing games.” She continues to say she needs someone to fix this situation because she is going to sue Walmart.

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The account that shared the video captioned it, “The woman is asked if she stole anything; she says, 'NO!’ but the officer confirms to the camera that her bag is full of merchandise she walked out of the door with. She says he didn’t follow procedure by reviewing the cameras before arresting her, even though he caught her walking out with an entire bag of stolen items.” It continues, “The black woman says she’s going to sue Walmart and likely the police for arresting her for stealing the entire bag of merchandise from the store.”

The video does not show what happened before the woman was detained, making it impossible to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the arrest. During the exchange, the officer alleges the woman concealed merchandise in her bag, while she repeatedly denies stealing anything and says surveillance footage would support her account.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the woman's detention or the claims made in the video. The report is based on footage shared on X and statements made during the recorded interaction.