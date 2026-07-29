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North Carolina Hot Dog Vendor Claims Tractor Supply Banned Him Over Pro-Trump Facebook Posts: ‘I Fed Employees for Free’

7:00 PM CDT on July 28, 2026

Vendor Claims Tractor Supply Banned Him Over Trump Support

Vendor Claims Tractor Supply Banned Him Over Trump Support

|Image Credit: @libsoftiktok

A North Carolina hot dog vendor claims Tractor Supply barred him from operating at its stores across the state because of his political views. In a video posted on X, the man claimed the decision was based on his support for President Donald Trump.

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Hartman operates a business called All American Hot Dogs, which catered to Tractor Supply stores, feeding their employees for free. In the video, Jeff Hartman, the owner, talks about what happened.

According to Hartman, they had set up their food stand in Spring Lake, North Carolina, when they were notified by management that they were barred from all Tractor Supply stores. The decision, he was told, came from the regional manager.

He then goes on to say that the decision was made because he had supported Trump on his personal Facebook page. However, he did not support him on the All American Hot Dogs Facebook page.

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"I really find that it's unfair that I'm not allowed to sell my hot dogs at all on any Tractor Supply premises. It's kind of disappointing," he said.

Continuing on, he said that they also made sure the employees and local managers ate for free at any of the Tractor Supply locations, which is certainly an honorable feat for any food truck or food cart owner.

Responses on the post seemed to be overwhelmingly positive for the owner. Many were asking to boycott the company, while others were tagging them and asking them to explain why they made this decision.

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One commenter wrote, "Go woke, go broke."

Another X commenter wrote, "A conservative owns Rural King. They have better farm products at better prices," they commented.

The incident also reignited debate over whether business owners' personal political views should affect their commercial relationships.

This decision has had many calling for a boycott

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As has happened before with Bud Light and Cracker Barrel when they made decisions people were unhappy with, this has many supporters calling for a boycott of Tractor Supply stores across the country, not just in North Carolina.

"Might be a great time for every red blooded American who doesn't want to see their country destroyed by illegal alien criminals to boycott Tractor Supply. If you have an alternative supplier in your area, go there where they aren't supporting communism," one commenter said, quoting the post on X.

Whether the boycott gains traction remains to be seen. How many people would actually support the boycott? If anything, those outraged by this decision should be supporting the man who is directly affected, not the major corporation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Hartman's claims or the circumstances surrounding the alleged ban. Tractor Supply had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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