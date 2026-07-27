Guy Shocks Officers After Unlocking Police SUV in Seconds

A Florida man is being hyped online for his ability to unlock a police SUV within seconds after an officer was locked out. The clip doesn't provide much context about how the man and the officers came to meet, but the video, shared by X user @kirawontmiss, appears to show a St. Lucie County, Fla., sheriff's deputy who had gotten locked out of his SUV, prompting other officers to pull up. That's when the man steps in to help.

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A Florida man went viral after unlocking a police car in under 10 seconds when officers accidentally locked themselves out ? pic.twitter.com/r9cVP8zWhp — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) July 26, 2026

Locksmith Appears to Unlock Deputy's SUV Within Seconds

In the clip, the man can be seen approaching the officer's SUV with a long metal object and another thin tool. He slides one object into the crack where the driver's window meets the rear window frame and taps it a few times.

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Seconds later, he appears to create just enough of an opening to slide the long, thin metal object inside and unlock the driver's door.

The person recording then asks the man what he does for a living. Smiling, he simply replies, "Locksmith."

People were not only surprised by the man's skills but also by how he was easily able to open a vehicle that wasn't his. Several commenters joked that his speed made him look suspicious. "The police are looking at him like, 'This guy must be a thief, but we don't have any evidence,'" one person commented.

Another wrote, "That guy needs to be investigated. He did that with so much ease." And a third joked, "Lucky for the officers he had a carjacking kit handy."

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5 seconds after the person stops recording the good deed. pic.twitter.com/wIzRDcS6SP — Cat Theory (@cat_theori) July 26, 2026

Others teased that the officers probably arrested him after the camera stopped rolling because he happened to be carrying tools that could unlock a car. To be fair, though, having those tools handy doesn't necessarily mean he's a criminal or someone who carjacks. He could simply have them in his possession in case he ever needs to help someone else out because they wouldn't be much use to him if he was locked out of his own car.

Meanwhile, another commenter had a different idea, suggesting the officers should hire him. Overall, though, many people felt like the man may have dug himself into a hole without even realizing it. "He will be the first culprit that comes to mind if a random tweep claims their car was broken into. Not a wise move to me," one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances that led to the deputy being locked out or the events preceding the video. The footage is based solely on what was shared on X.