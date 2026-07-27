A video shared on X has warmed hearts online after it captured the sweet nightly message an elderly man gives to his neighbors. While social media is often filled with videos mocking older people or highlighting their mistakes, this clip offered something different. Instead, it showed the man's simple act of kindness that left many viewers touched.

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This woman’s elderly neighbor comes outside every night and tells everyone goodnight and to stay healthy whether anyone is around or not. pic.twitter.com/9QwAth9uHy — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 26, 2026

Online Viewers Share Emotional Reactions to Elderly Man's Tradition

The video shows an elderly man stepping out on the balcony of his home. This is a ritual he does every night, and whether anyone is around to hear it doesn’t seem to matter. He wants to share his kind words, and it’s something neighbors appear to acknowledge in the video.

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“Goodnight and stay healthy,” the elderly man says in the video. He’s waving, sending love to everyone in his neighborhood. You can hear the women recording the video say the same to him, and they thank him for his kind words. The interaction prompted supportive comments online.

“Every night my elderly neighbor comes outside and says, ‘Goodnight, stay healthy,’ even when no one is outside,” the woman’s text on the video reads. The video drew positive reactions on X.

“Maaaan I’d make it my mission to make sure I’m seated out there every night just so I could say it back to him,” one person wrote. Another added, “That’s great! I hope everyone appreciates it and looks for him every evening. What a blessing.”

Some shared their personal stories. “Bless his heart. Early in my career, I worked retail. Most mornings l would be the 1st one in our department. Many seniors wandered through the store and l began to say hello or good morning. I may have been the only one they had conversations with. This post reminded me of her.”

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Others pointed out that he may be lonely. One commenter wrote about how he may have this routine because he fears no one will notice if something happens to him. When his neighbors see he hasn’t come out for a while, they may want to check on him. He’s being looked after by making his presence known. Another user suggested he is lonely, and a commenter recommended the person filming bring him coffee on Sundays just to provide him with friendship and comfort.

Every commenter was supportive of this elderly person, which can be rare on a platform like X.

The video drew compassionate responses from many viewers. While it’s unclear if he has friends or family close, one thing is certain: He has the love and respect of his neighbors because of his daily kindness.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video beyond what was shared on X.