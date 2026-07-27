Woman Claims She Was “Brainwashed” Into Hating Charlie Kirk

A woman is drawing praise from some social media users after she says she went from being a liberal who hated Charlie Kirk to saying she came to believe much of her opinion had been shaped by what she considers "clickbait" content. "I used to be a Liberal and I hated Charlie Kirk,” she begins to say, but adds “I never actually watched any of his debates or anything like that. I just saw all the clickbait and these clips of him saying these horrible things.”

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“I used to be a Liberal and I hated Charlie Kirk. I never actually watched any of his debates.. I just saw all the clickbait..”



“I started watching some of his debates in the full clip.. And I realized that I am a f*cking monster because he never said anything hateful or… pic.twitter.com/sHkCLhtDI3 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) July 27, 2026

Woman Says Watching Charlie Kirk's Full Debates Changed Her Perspective

In the under-two-minute clip, which has since been reshared by X user @TONYxTWO, the woman explains how she went from disliking Kirk to what now appears to be a supporter of the late right-wing political activist.

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She says that her initial opinions of Kirk were formed on short clips circulating online, but then she decided to watch some of his full debates on YouTube instead, and that’s when things changed for her. "I started watching some of his debates in the full clip, and I realized that I am a f---ing monster because he never said anything hateful or untoward or disrespectful," she says.

She says that she believes "all he was was a man of opinions," adding that he often disagreed with people. However, the woman says that many of the online clips she saw projected him as an “evil” person, saying that made it seem like “he broke their legs, stole their life savings from them, [or] took their first-born child from them. That's how evil Charlie Kirk was."

But she says that after she started watching his content in full clips rather than the shorter ones making the rounds online, her perception of him completely changed. The woman then tells viewers that she believes she "fell for all the propaganda,” adding "I was brainwashed and manipulated into thinking that he was horrible because I was too stupid to look deeper," she says.

She ends the video by encouraging viewers who are also not fond of Kirk to watch his content for themselves, saying, "If you're a f--king Liberal who f--king hates Charlie Kirk, this is your chance to go from woke to awake."

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Absolutely nothing wrong with the realization of being wrong and correcting it.



I commend her for breaking the Brainwaahing. It's hella hard. — Stephan McClure (@StephanDMcClure) July 27, 2026

Many commenters were quick to applaud the woman for sharing her perspective on Kirk. "Much respect for you and the fact you can not only acknowledge it, but go public with it, says a lot about your character. I not only congratulate you, but you have my respect," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Only intelligent people are able to change their mind on updated information." And a third added, "Let this be a reminder to all of us that everyone starts paying attention and finally wakes up at their own pace. Keep telling the truth and keep fighting for the values that made America great in the first place, and eventually we will win this ideological war."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims or the statements made in the video, which are based on her personal account shared on social media.