“Stop Speaking to Her…”: Redditor Says Mom Had Their Kitten Declawed Against Their Explicit Wishes — and Waited Until Moving Day to Tell Them

A Redditor’s mom declawed their eight-month-old kitten behind their back, drawing strong reactions in a subreddit post. The OP was preparing to move the furry baby into their own place with their partner when their mom dropped the bombshell.

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@tired_artist29 shared a glimpse of their journey as a cat parent on the popular SubReddit forum, ‘Cat Help.’ The story was shared to get reassurance and advice from fellow users on Reddit.

The OP adopted the cat called ‘Coco’ or ‘CC’ for short, a stray, when it was only six weeks old. They welcomed the kitten into their mom’s home during winter break from college in December 2025.

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Initially, the kitten was supposed to live with the OP in their apartment, but they couldn’t since their roommate was allergic. However, the roommate later moved out, allowing the Redditor to keep CC at their place.

But long before that, there were problems at home related to the kitten and its claws. Now, the Redditor strongly clarified their stance about declawing; they’re strongly against it.

Redditor’s Mom Declawed Their Kitten Behind Their Back…

When the kitten was in their mom’s care, she frequently suggested declawing, citing damage to furniture. The mother agreed not to declaw the cat on the condition that the Redditor would take CC once they had their own place.

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Circumstances did align, and the day came when the cat parent was finally going to have CC at their home. But the mom had done something behind the Redditor’s back; something they were explicitly instructed not to do.

The day the Redditor and their partner were loading the cat’s things into their car, the mother told them what she had done. First, the woman told her child not to get upset and informed them about the declawing.

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Initially, the Redditor was in disbelief and thought it was a joke. But when they realized it was real, they were heartbroken. They recalled their reaction, saying, “I felt betrayed that my mom went against her word and got CC declawed.”

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They added, “Above all else, I just felt so sad. She’s only 8 months old; she’s just a baby…and she’s probably confused and in so much pain.” The mom attempted to de-escalate things by assuring her child that the vet used the most humane procedure possible.

But the Redditor was unconvinced about it, especially since they noticed a scab on CC’s left front toe. According to the OP, the cat has been biting the spot excessively and is worried about an infection. Hence, they turned to the comments for any form of advice or reassurance. And they sure got it.

Reddit Was Furious Yet Concerned About The Kitten

The Reddit story gained over 11,000 upvotes and over 2,000 comments filled with mixed responses. Many expressed their outrage about the mother’s actions in the situation. One such person suggested cutting off ties with their mom.

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They said, “I would genuinely stop speaking to your mother for at least a little while so she understands the gravity of what she’s done.” They added, “I would just say she’s done something horrific and you need time to evaluate if she’s a safe person to be around.”

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Others advised switching from hard litter to something softer until the kitten gets used to it. Some even told the Redditor to put a cone around the cat’s neck for at least a week to make sure it doesn’t cause further damage to the scab.

In the comments, the OP shared a more recent picture of CC with the cone and thanked everyone for their support and advice, and promised an update. But they did mention that the furry baby was purring loudly, which is a good sign.

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This article is based on a post shared by u/tired_artist29 in r/CATHELP. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, including the veterinary procedure or the condition of the cat. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.