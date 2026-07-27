Wendy’s Worker Asked to Eat Lunch on a Stranger’s Porch

A Wendy's employee and a nearby homeowner formed an unlikely friendship after an unexpected encounter that has divided viewers. In a now-viral clip, the Wendy's employee rings the doorbell of a home with a blue door and asks the homeowner through the doorbell's intercom if she can sit on her porch to eat her lunch.

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She explains that she works at the Wendy's down the street and, rather than walk all the way home, she wanted to know if she could simply sit on the porch and eat there instead. The homeowner kindly replies, "Yeah, that's fine," and so she does.

Two complete strangers became friends after a Wendy’s employee, frustrated with her job, asked a homeowner if she could sit on her porch to eat lunch during her break instead of walking all the way home. pic.twitter.com/1oBEx1fAUa — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) July 26, 2026

The Two Women Ended Up Meeting in Person

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The clip, which has since been reshared by X user @LASHYBILLS, first shows the woman sitting on the porch eating her lunch before transitioning to the two women sitting together on the same bench after meeting in person.

The two introduce themselves to the camera, and the homeowner, whose name is Abigail, tells viewers, "We made it. We have met in real life." She then thanks viewers who helped send the employee a gift basket, presumably to the Wendy's employee.

Abigail says she's "so glad to have met her," adding, "I love how strangers meet," and that the world needs more kindness. She then asks what prompted the employee to ring her doorbell, adding that she would have been "so terrified" to stop and knock on a stranger's door.

The Wendy's employee explains that she'd been having a pretty rough day at work and stormed out of the restaurant with her lunch in hand. She started walking but realized she just needed a little time to cool off, so, instead of going all the way home, she saw Abigail's house and decided to stop there instead.

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She says she's walked past the home plenty of times and considers herself "a very spiritual person," explaining that she's always felt some sort of pull toward the house whenever she walked past it. And after finally stopping and meeting the homeowner, it almost sounds like she believes it was fate that the two met.

Not strangers Sisters in Christ and I think very good friends going forward.

What a nice and kind video! The world needs more of this!! — KJTippett (@KJTippetts61) July 27, 2026

While some commenters enjoyed watching the interaction between the two women, others were much more skeptical of it all. "You can look at this video in so many ways. I just see humans being kind to each other," one person wrote.

Others, however, judged the interaction much more harshly. "Why is white lady laughing like an insane person every time the girl speaks as if she's a toddler saying her first words? I couldn't even make it through the whole video. Diabolical!" one commenter wrote.

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Meanwhile, another user added, "This is so funny. Watch your back though sis. But it's funny nonetheless." A third commenter wrote, "Omfg the virtue signaling is disgraceful. 'LOOK AT ME I WAS NICE TO A BLACK LADY'!! Gtfoh."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter beyond what was shown in the viral video and shared on social media.