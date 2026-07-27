A Tourist Placed a Coin in Florence’s Famous Lucky Pig Statue — a Man Sitting Beside It Took It Straight From the Grate

Florence’s Bronze Pig ‘Il Porcellino is renowned across the world for bringing good luck. Provided one rubs its snout and puts a coin in its mouth. Tourists continue to visit and carry out the tradition.

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Usually, one would make a wish and rub the pig’s nose, and then place a coin inside its mouth. Once it was in, it would naturally fall and remain there. However, there may be a slight twist in recent times, suggesting that the tradition has changed.

According to a Grok-translated video shared by @therealbuni on X, a tourist was recorded rubbing the pig’s nose and placing the coin in its mouth. When the coin fell, a man sitting beside the statue quickly took it and kept it inside his pocket. The audio has not been independently translated by the Daily Dot.

En italia esta la Fontana del Porcellino, vos le pones una moneda en la boca y si cae en la rejilla "se te cumple un deseo"

Por mas de 500 años no hubo problema



Ahora se le sumo mas dificultad porque tiras la moneda y un inmigrante africano te la agarra en el aire jsjs pic.twitter.com/uP7Mwyo28C — ElBuni (@therealbuni) July 25, 2026

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In the video, the woman was visibly surprised by the act and gestured for him to return the fallen penny. When he refused, the tourist approached him again and asked for the coin back. They were seen getting into an argument over it.

Many in the comment section of the X post were perplexed over what they were arguing about and why the man took the coin. However, what the tourist and the man were discussing, and why he took the coin for himself, remains unconfirmed

Why do People Come From All Over to Visit Florence’s Bronze Pig?

According to reports by The Curious Rambler, Il Porcellino is actually a boar rather than a pig in Florence, Italy. According to legend, the statue brings good luck to anyone who places a coin in its mouth and allows it to fall through the grate below.

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If it successfully washes into the grate-like structure, good luck and a safe return to Florence are promised (by the lore). If not, well, one is encouraged to try again. According to the website, the coins collected are used to support an orphanage.

Many visit the statue to carry out the tradition from across the world. However, it isn’t the only one. The website mentions that there are multiple copies of the Bronze Pig across the world. Some of the locations listed include Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, and Spain.

What Does Legend Say About the Famous Pig?

According to the previously mentioned website, the statue is actually a memorial of a lesson to hold one’s tongue. Years ago, there lived a couple in Florence who were unable to have kids.

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One fine day, she came across a herd of wild boars with children, triggering her. She complained about the situation and found herself pregnant with a boar-human son.

Il Porcellino (the little pig),? as the Italians call him is actually a bronze statue of a cinghiale (wild boar). Located in Florence at Mercato Nuovo, rubbing his snout and putting a coin in his mouth brings good luck and the promise you will return to Florence. ??#italy pic.twitter.com/fdtgbzPmag — The Italian Way of Life (@learnitalianpod) February 26, 2023

They cherished the child regardless of appearances after he was born. When he grew up into an adult, he eventually married a woman who truly accepted him.

On their wedding night, she found that he could turn into a man completely at night, but warned her not to tell a soul or she’d be turned into a frog. She ultimately revealed the secret to the entire village, and the transformation occurred as he had warned.

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Hence, the bronze statue isn’t just for good luck, but also a reminder to hold one’s tongue, according to legend.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in the video or the identities of those involved. The video's dialogue was translated using Grok, an AI tool, and was not independently verified. Historical and cultural details about Il Porcellino are drawn from The Curious Rambler, which the Daily Dot did not independently verify. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @therealbuni.