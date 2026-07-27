Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘Nobody Warns You About This’: Doctors and Nurses Listed the Habits They See Destroy People’s Health Before They Turn 40

7:34 AM CDT on July 27, 2026

A person sits at a desk while everyday health habits come under scrutiny.

A person sits at a desk while everyday health habits come under scrutiny.

|Representative images via Canva

A discussion in Reddit’s r/AskReddit asked medical professionals: “Doctors and nurses, what everyday habit do you see destroy people’s health by their 40s that nobody warns you about?”

Featured Video

The post drew users sharing everyday habits they said can quietly damage health by a person's 40s. The post has almost 3,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

While the comments are anecdotal and should not be taken as medical advice, several of the issues raised by users align with established health research. Several of the issues raised align with established health research.

  1. Ignoring Sleep Apnea
Advertisement

One of the most upvoted responses cited undiagnosed sleep apnea as a major concern, with another commenter urging people who snore heavily or experience disrupted breathing to consider a sleep study.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says untreated sleep apnea can interfere with concentration, memory, and decision-making and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Worse yet, people may not realize their breathing is repeatedly stopping or becoming restricted during sleep.

Advertisement
  1. Treating Sleep Deprivation As Normal

“Not sleeping enough” was another highly-upvoted response. Others described chronic sleep debt as an overlooked health risk. The American Heart Association recommends adults get seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Its 2025 statement also links sleep health to high blood pressure, obesity, inflammation, and impaired glucose regulation.

  1. Sitting All Day

Several users pointed to sedentary lifestyles, particularly among desk workers and those who work from home. The CDC says regular physical activity lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. The World Health Organization says insufficient activity is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

Advertisement

The WHO recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

  1. Living With Chronic Stress

Another commenter mentioned constant stress and anxiety, particularly when people lack healthy coping mechanisms. The CDC says occasional stress is normal, but long-term stress can worsen health problems and lead to sleep difficulties, changes in appetite, and chronic health and mental health conditions. That does not mean everyday stress automatically causes serious illness, but persistent stress is worth addressing.

Redditors discuss what happens if one ignores their health for too long.
Advertisement
  1. Ignoring High Blood Pressure

Several users flagged untreated hypertension as a concern. The CDC notes that high blood pressure generally has no warning signs or symptoms. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the CDC.

So, some of the health problems that become apparent in middle age can develop quietly for years. Regular medical checkups, adequate sleep, physical activity, and attention to persistent symptoms can help people identify risks before they become bigger problems.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

“Stop Speaking to Her…”: Redditor Says Mom Had Their Kitten Declawed Against Their Explicit Wishes — and Waited Until Moving Day to Tell Them

July 27, 2026
Culture

A Tourist Placed a Coin in Florence’s Famous Lucky Pig Statue — a Man Sitting Beside It Took It Straight From the Grate

July 27, 2026
Culture

A Black Teen Was Detained Outside a Train Station While a Bystander Pleaded for Officers to Be Gentle — the Video Has Sparked a Debate About Stop-and-Search Policing

July 27, 2026
Culture

North Carolina Dad Says His Son Was Mocked for Believing in God and Supporting Trump at School — the Family Is Now Homeschooling

July 27, 2026
Culture

‘It’s No Longer a Temporary Program’: A Commentator’s Video About H-1B Visas and U.S. Homebuying Has Drawn Debate

July 27, 2026
Culture

‘Glad the Children Were Not Hurt’: A Viral Video Claiming to Show Kids Chasing ICE Agents With Water Guns Has X Divided Over What Really Happened

July 27, 2026
Advertisement