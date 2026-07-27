‘Nobody Warns You About This’: Doctors and Nurses Listed the Habits They See Destroy People’s Health Before They Turn 40

A discussion in Reddit’s r/AskReddit asked medical professionals: “Doctors and nurses, what everyday habit do you see destroy people’s health by their 40s that nobody warns you about?”

Featured Video

The post drew users sharing everyday habits they said can quietly damage health by a person's 40s. The post has almost 3,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

While the comments are anecdotal and should not be taken as medical advice, several of the issues raised by users align with established health research. Several of the issues raised align with established health research.

Ignoring Sleep Apnea

Advertisement

One of the most upvoted responses cited undiagnosed sleep apnea as a major concern, with another commenter urging people who snore heavily or experience disrupted breathing to consider a sleep study.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says untreated sleep apnea can interfere with concentration, memory, and decision-making and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Worse yet, people may not realize their breathing is repeatedly stopping or becoming restricted during sleep.

Advertisement

Treating Sleep Deprivation As Normal

“Not sleeping enough” was another highly-upvoted response. Others described chronic sleep debt as an overlooked health risk. The American Heart Association recommends adults get seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Its 2025 statement also links sleep health to high blood pressure, obesity, inflammation, and impaired glucose regulation.

Sitting All Day

Several users pointed to sedentary lifestyles, particularly among desk workers and those who work from home. The CDC says regular physical activity lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. The World Health Organization says insufficient activity is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

Advertisement

The WHO recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

Living With Chronic Stress

Another commenter mentioned constant stress and anxiety, particularly when people lack healthy coping mechanisms. The CDC says occasional stress is normal, but long-term stress can worsen health problems and lead to sleep difficulties, changes in appetite, and chronic health and mental health conditions. That does not mean everyday stress automatically causes serious illness, but persistent stress is worth addressing.

Redditors discuss what happens if one ignores their health for too long.

Advertisement

Ignoring High Blood Pressure

Several users flagged untreated hypertension as a concern. The CDC notes that high blood pressure generally has no warning signs or symptoms. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the CDC.

So, some of the health problems that become apparent in middle age can develop quietly for years. Regular medical checkups, adequate sleep, physical activity, and attention to persistent symptoms can help people identify risks before they become bigger problems.