Creator Says She Spent Hours Reading Insults After Posting ICE Criticism on Facebook — Video of Her Reaction Has Gone Viral on X

A video shared to X by the account @iAnonPatriot shows a content creator, Sierra Vickers, crying while describing the reaction to a post she made criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Vickers said she posted a photo on Facebook the previous day and that "hundreds of people" responded with insults rather than engaging with her message.

Speaking through tears in the video, Vickers said, "I do content creation and I love it. That sh-t wears on your soul," she said, adding that she had spent time "reading over and over again how fat and ugly I am and how I have no worth." She asked directly, "What the f-ck is wrong with you people?"

Liberal white woman breaks down in tears after posting “FCK ICE,” only to get flooded with thousands of comments supporting ICE.



? pic.twitter.com/eI0PozU5xR — American AF ?? (@iAnonPatriot) July 26, 2026

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Vickers captioned her original post "MAGAts are soulless," tagging it with the hashtag "leftist". The X user who shared her post ridiculed Vickers as a "liberal white woman" who broke down after her "FCK ICE" post was met with criticism.

One commenter wrote, "The victim class strikes again," and calling it one of the best videos of the day.

Another user responded more harshly, telling Vickers to leave the country if she doesn't like it, writing, "Nobody is going to try to get you to stay. The last thing this country needs is yet another woman child who never matured past the age of 8. Move."

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In her original post that Vickers showed in the reaction video, she can be seen standing near a box with ICE written on it. She flipped her middle finger in the photo and wrote in the caption: "FCK (99% OF) CONGRESS, FCK SCOTUS, FCK STEPHEN MILLER, FCK SATANYAHU, FCK ZIO’S, FCK COLONIALISM, FCK CORPORATE AMERICA, FCK THE EPSTEIN CLASS, FCK BILLIONAIRES.

IT’S TIME WE R E V O L T."

"Satanyahu" is a widely recognized antisemitic slur combining "Satan" with the Israeli prime minister's name. The post used language common in progressive political discourse, though the specific meaning of "revolt" was not clarified by Vickers.

One commenter took a more measured tone, writing that they vote conservative but don't view Vickers as "a horrible evil person." They added, "I do believe many on the left are such hatred-filled people that they get caught up in things that shouldn't matter in their lives. I learned to tune out all the hatred from both sides and you know what, I'm much happier for it."

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The details above reflect Vickers's statements as shared on X by @iAnonPatriot. The original post shown in the video contains language that critics consider antisemitic; the Daily Dot has reproduced it in the context of reporting on the video's content and the reactions it drew. The political characterizations applied to Vickers in the @iAnonPatriot caption represent that account's framing and not the Daily Dot's.